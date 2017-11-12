Ka riro te kura o Whananaki he $10,000 mo te kaupapa whenua

He kura nō Te Taitokerau kua toa i tētahi whakataetae matauranga huri noa, mo te tekau mano tāra i roto i ngā kaupapa taiāo i raro i te mana whakahāere o Canon Oceania Grants. Mo ngā tau kua hipa, e kitea ana te kura o Whananaki i ngā pākino ki tā rātou taiāo.

He toa Te Kura o Whananaki i roto i ā rātou ake mahi whakaharahara.

E ai ki te Tumuaki a Shaun Tipanea, “It's absolutely amazing for a small school like ours to have this opportunity to enter into a competition like this, but also for a small school like this and to share what we have. And just to show you don't have to move to the biggest schools when you have everything right on your doorstep here.”

Tekau mano tāra te wariu o te taonga kua riro i a rātou, ara he kamera hopu whakaahua.

Hei tā tētahi Tauira 36" a Kahurangi Mita, “Well our school does a lot not only enviromentally but like physical education like sports. We are a very competitive school so we have our athletics day. We also have our kapa haka festival where we perform our kapa haka so it would be good to get some shots with our new cameras too.”

Ko rātou tētahi o ngā tautapa huri noa i Aotearoa i uru ki te whakataetae i runga i tā rātou hīkaka ki te wero i ngā take tūkino taiao o te wā kainga.

Hei tā te Tumu Whakarae o Canon NZ 63" a Kim Conner, "So we had a rating scale around the importance to the community the difference and uniqueness around the project and the uniqueness of where this school is situated. I think when we narrowed it down, Whananaki School was really an easy answer for us."

Ko te whakautu mo tā rātou kaupapa o Whananaki, he whakawhānui i te kete mātauranga a te tauira ki ngā tikanga taiao hei kurupounamu mā tēnei hunga.

E ai ki a Tipanea, “I always believe authentic learning makes you want to learn so getting out there in our backyard getting involved, getting our community involved and making it real for the students. And that will help them learn and become passionate about Whananaki.”

Kua tāpaetia ā rātou mahi ki te ipurangi o NZ Marine Studies Centre ki te Whare Wananga o Otakou i raro i te kaupapa takutai.