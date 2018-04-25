Ka rangona te wairua Anzac e ngā rangatahi

E mimiti haere ana te nui o ngā mōrehu Ika ā Whiro i tatū atu ki te Pakanga Tuarua ā-Ao, ki te pakanga o Korea anō hoki, ā, e ai ki ētahi rangatahi ki Tāmaki Makaurau, mā rātou te kaupapa o Anzac e kawe ki tua.

Ko te mauri o ngā Ika ā-Whiro i rangona e te rangahaurunga me te rangahauraro. Tērā i tōia ai te ngākau rangatahi.

E ai ki a George Shirtcliffe nō te kāreti o St Kentigerns, "These were men who were very similar in age to us so I think we need to understand what they've gone through to keep that memory alive and to let them know that their memory still exists and they did not die in vain."

Kāore i tino pakeke ake te koroua o Shirtcliffe i tōna terenga atu ki te kauhanga o te riri i te Pakanga Tuarua. Hei tāna, he uaua ka tāea te whakaarohia ngā aupēhitanga nui i pā atu ki tōna tūpuna.

"Honouring him and remembering him at this time just helps me to understand the intensity of the war and what he had to go through, how absolutely horrible it was for people similar to our age to have to go through this experience."

He Tauira a Vivien Whyte ki te kāreti kōhine o Epsom. He poho kererū tōna ka mau i ngā mētara o tōna matua tūpuna. Ko tāna, ki te wareware tātou i ngā hōia, ka ngaro tō tātou hītori.

"Our Anzacs, I think everyone has a tie with them, somehow their families would have been impacted by their sacrifice and it's important that we remember them."

Nō reira ko ngā rangatahi ngā kaikōkiri i te kaupapa o Anzac.