Ka rangona te wairua Anzac e ngā rangatahi

Leah Te Whata
  • Tāmaki Makaurau

E mimiti haere ana te nui o ngā mōrehu Ika ā Whiro i tatū atu ki te Pakanga Tuarua ā-Ao, ki te pakanga o Korea anō hoki, ā, e ai ki ētahi rangatahi ki Tāmaki Makaurau, mā rātou te kaupapa o Anzac e kawe ki tua.

Ko te mauri o ngā Ika ā-Whiro i rangona e te rangahaurunga me te rangahauraro. Tērā i tōia ai te ngākau rangatahi.

E ai ki a George Shirtcliffe nō te kāreti o St Kentigerns, "These were men who were very similar in age to us so I think we need to understand what they've gone through to keep that memory alive and to let them know that their memory still exists and they did not die in vain."

Kāore i tino pakeke ake te koroua o Shirtcliffe i tōna terenga atu ki te kauhanga o te riri i te Pakanga Tuarua. Hei tāna, he uaua ka tāea te whakaarohia ngā aupēhitanga nui i pā atu ki tōna tūpuna.

"Honouring him and remembering him at this time just helps me to understand the intensity of the war and what he had to go through, how absolutely horrible it was for people similar to our age to have to go through this experience."

He Tauira a Vivien Whyte ki te kāreti kōhine o Epsom. He poho kererū tōna ka mau i ngā mētara o tōna matua tūpuna. Ko tāna, ki te wareware tātou i ngā hōia, ka ngaro tō tātou hītori.

"Our Anzacs, I think everyone has a tie with them, somehow their families would have been impacted by their sacrifice and it's important that we remember them."

Nō reira ko ngā rangatahi ngā kaikōkiri i te kaupapa o Anzac.

Ētahi atu Auckland

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    20 hāora e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community