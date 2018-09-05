Ka puare te whare petipeti o SkyCity i ngā kuaha hei āwhina i te hunga mate petipeti

Kei te puare te whare petipeti o Skycity i Tāmaki Makaurau i a rātou tatau kia uru atu ai ngā rōpū te uru atu, hei taunaki i ngā tāngata kaha ki te petipeti. E ai ki a Hapai te Hauora ka taea e tēnei kaupapa te tuku āwhina ki ngā tāngata e kimi āwhina ana.

Ko te āwhina i te hunga wara petipeti me te tūpono ka whai hua rātou.

“Ko tēnei whare te whare nui ake o roto o Aotearoa mō te mate petipeti,” i mea atu te māngai o Hāpai Te Hauora a Haylee Koroi. “Koirā te take kua tae mātou ki konei e taea ana te titiro ki te hunga, e tae mai te marea ki te mahi i runga i ngā mihini.”

Kotahi mano kotahi rau e whā tekau ngā whare petipeti hurinoa i te motu, tōna toru paihēneti iti ake i tērā tau, wheoi e ai ki ngā tatau he rahi tonu te putea i whakapaua ki ngā mihini petipeti tekau mā rima mano.

“We see ourselves as having a real responsibility in ensuring that those people who do come to our properties enjoy their time and see gambling as a form of entertainment and have fun with it,” i kī atu te kaiwhakahaere i te ratonga manaakitangata o Te Wharepetipeti o SkyCity i a Callum Mallet.

He tokomaha ngā pakeke nō te moananui a Kiwa e wara petipeti ana, tōna waru paihēneiti. Tuarua ko ngāi Māori e ono ira toru ōrau.

Tōna rima tekau mā ono mano e rima rau tāra ka whakapaua e te hunga petipeti e noho pōhara ana. Ko te nuinga o aua putea ka whakapaua ki ngā mihini petipeiti ā hapori, tuarua, ki ngā mihini petipeti i ngā whare petipeti.

“With the lower its people stealing to gamble, stealing from their family to gamble, borrowing money with the intention always to pay it back,” i korero atu te māngai o te ratonga āwhina i te hunga wara petipeti o Te Ope Whakaora a Siobhan Kemp.

“But often when people get down stuck down the rabbit hole of gambling, you lose everything.”

Ka mahi ngātahi anō te whare petipeti o SkyCity rātou ko ngā ratonga āwhina, hei te wiki whakaohooho i te wara petipeti hei tērā tau.