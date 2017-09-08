Hei te tekau mā iwa o tēnei marama ka poroteehi te Water Conservation Order ki ngā awa Clive me Ngaruroro i Te Matau a Māui. He tono e whakaheke ai te rahi o te wai i tango mai i te awa. I tipu mai he āwangawanga nui ka poroa ngā turanga mahi maha.

“If the order is granted the way it is we won't have any option but to stop investing in our land which would mean catastrophic job losses in the Hawke's Bay,” tā te kaikōrero o Twyford Irrigations Group, Jerf Van Beek.

E rima ngā roopu kua tuku tono kia tiakina te wai, he tono hei tiaki i te mauri o ngā awa.

Ko tā Van Beek, “We don't agree to that although, the river that we are dealing with, the Ngaruroro is a beautiful river. It's in very good condition and the TANK process that I'm involved in has indicated that this river is in very good condition but there is room for improvement.”

Ko TANK he roopu tiaki whenua me te wai i Te Matau a Māui, ko tā Van Beek, mēnā ka heke te tango wai ka raru te hapori whānui.

“We believe, especially produce that is being eaten in New Zealand and brought to Auckland and Wellington and the bigger cities will have to go up in price if we would be able to continue to grow. However as it stands we don't think we can.”

E matapaetia ana he pūrau tāngata ka hīkoi ki te taha o nga tarakihana, ka timata mai i te showgrounds o Heretaunga atu ki Waipūreku.