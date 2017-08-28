Ka pakanga atu a Whakatū ki tētahi tono whakaae 35 ngā tau te roa

Kei te tū ngā pihi o te hapori o Whakatū i te tono whakaaetanga hōu e tonohia ana e te wheketere a Whakatū Wool Scourers mō ngā tau e toru tekau mā rima e heke mai nei. Ko tā te hapori, inā te kaha haunga e puta ana i taua wheketere, pērā i te hipi kua mate.

"It's rude, it's disgusting, it's unfair, it's not right," e kī ana tētahi nō Whakatū a Darren Tichborne.

Kātahi anō te māmā rangatahi a Ruby Houston ka hoko whare ki Whakatū ēngari nā te kaha o te haunga i whakaaro ai ia kia neke atu ki wāhi kē.

"As soon as you got into Whakatu, you could instantly smell the odour of sheep. It was just disgusting and my kids were instantly like, 'Whoa mum, this is a bit stink', so it is a pretty big issue especially for our babies."

Ehara ko te haunga kino noa iho e whakararu ana i a rātou ēngari ko ngā paru anō hoki.

"Especially when we hang our clothes out on the lines, there's fibres and gross stuff everywhere and it's not good," e mea ana a Houston.

Ki Te Kohanga Reo o Whakatū, ia wā ka rere mai a haunga ka raru ngā tamariki o te kōhanga ki te tākaro ki rō whare kia hipa rā anō te haunga.

"First and foremost, I have to make this very clear; Te Kōhanga Reo o Whakatū oppose the resource consent for the extension of the wool scourers here in Whakatū," e kī ana te kaiāwhina Angelina Wairau.

Kua tono atu te wheketere ki te kaunihera a rohe o Te Matau a Māui kia kawea tonutia ngā mahi whakahāere mō te toru tekau ma rima tau ēngari kāhore anō tērā tono kia whakamanahia.

He mea tatari te tono nei e te kaunihera kia whiwhi mōhioranga e pā ana ki ngā tukunga ahuarangi me te whakahaere hākino.

Atu i ērā, ka aromatawaitia ngā pānga o te hākino, ngā pānga o te haunga, ngā pānga anō hoki ki te hauora, te pāpori, te ōhanga me te ahurea.

"We want that scourers shut down or at minimum seal the building, put it under negative pressure and put all the exhaust fumes out of the exhaust stack either through a bio filter or a chemical scrubber so that we're not being continuously subjected to the dust, fibres, wool fibres and odour that we're being subjected to and have been subjected to for the last 13 years," e mea ana a Titchborne.

Kāore te kaiwhakahaere matua o te wheketere a Adrian Donnelly i te hiahi kōrero a kamera mai mō taua rahina, kāore hoki ia i te hiahia kōrero mō ngā āwangawanga o te hapori.