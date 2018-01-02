Ka pā te pōharatanga ki ngā whānau maha

He tau hōu, ēngari ko taua uauatanga anō, ko te rourou iti o aroha mo te hunga rawa iti.

Hei tā Julie King, "It's a very vulnerable time. Although its a time where everyone is on break, the poverty doesn't go on break, its constant throughout the year. This is a time where we probably need more help than ever."

"It can be quite challenging because we get really tired. "

Tōna tikanga e hararei ana a Julie, ēngari, na te tini o te hunga e inoi ana ki a rātau, i ū tonu ai.

"Especially at this time of the year we all want to have a break. I guess, a lot of people are quite vulnerable, maybe they're missing their family. It's just a challenging time for some. Everyone's got unique cases but we still get requests for help."

Tōna whā tekau mano tāngata e noho tuakoka ana ki Aotearoa, me te aha, neke atu i te rua tekau mā whā mano kai Tāmaki nei. Me te aha ko te nuinga o ēnei kai me ēnei rawa he mea takoha ki a rātau.

Koia nei tētahi o ngā rau whānau e korerohia ana.

"What does this mean for you and your whanau? We get to eat. I pay for the rent for this house and there's very little left over," tā New Te Wiata.

Ehara i te mea he kainga kore, ēngari, e taumaha ana na te tiketike o ngā reiti, me te utu a-oranga.

Ko tā Te Wiata, "It is really difficult. If it wasn't for Julie and love soup, I don't know how we'd survive."

"When anyone is in trouble, they turn up with a box of food and a cuddle. You know and that cuddle means more than the box of food actually," tā Charles.

Ko te matapae ia ka kino ake te pangia o ngā whānau rawa iti e te ahotea ka mutu ana ngā rangi okioki o te tau hōu..