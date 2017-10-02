Ka kōwhiri ko Matariki te kaupapa ka tū ngā pahu ahi ki Pōneke

Kei te whakakore te koromatua o Te Whanganui ā Tara i te taiopenga Guy Fawks kua rua tekau mā rua tau e tū ana, ā kei te huri kē te aro ki te whakanui i te tau hōu Māori, a Matariki.

Guy Fawkes. He hui taurima ka tō mai te tini me te mano ki te whakanui ā ki te mātaki i nga pahu ahi

Engari kei te mōhio rānei tātou he aha tātou e whakanui nei?

I pātai atu au kit e marea he haerere haere ana ki Lampton Quay, ānei ngā whakautu. ““Someone in Britain wanted to blow up their government?! We're totally not down with that.”

Ko tā tētahi atu, “It’s kind of an old tradition. Matariki is probably a bit more appropriate for New Zealand.”

I pātai mai tētahi tāngata nō Ingarangi kei konei e hararei ana: “Why are you celebrating someone’s unsuccessful attempt to modify Parliament when you've got something like the Maori New year to celebrate?”

E ai ki nga tangata o runga Lampton Quay, kei te whakaae rātou kia neke te hui taurima pahu ahi ki te wā o Matariki, ā kei te whakaae hoki te koromatua tuarua ō mua a Paul Eagle me te kaunihera o Te Whanganui a Tara.

Hei tā te kaiārahi tuarua o mua a Paul Eagle, ““What the mayor has done is said, hey let’s have a conversation about Matariki and Guy Fawkes and so people have jumped very quickly to the fireworks aspect of it, is it going to be on November the 5th of will it be when Matariki is, they could be at both events. But the key part of this conversation isn't really about fireworks its more hey, let’s celebrate something indigenous to New Zealand.”

I te timatatanga mai o te tau i whakaae nga kaunihera kia toha ai te rima rau mano tāra hei whakatairanga i te ahurei o Pōneke, ki ngā toi Pōneke me te hui taurima o Matariki a tērā tau.

Ko tā Eagle, “We are the capital of culture and part of that money is to make sure that we support and we promote more of our indigenous events like Matariki.”

Ka haere tonu nga Pahu Ahi ki te Whanganui a Tara i tēnei tau engari hei tēra tau ka neke ki te wā o Matariki.