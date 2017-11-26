Ka ikapahi atu ngā uri o Ngai Tahu kia whakanui i te huritau o ngā kaupapa

Ka ikapahi atu ngā uri o Ngai Tahu ki Tuahiwi Marae kia whakanui i te huritau rua tekau o te waituhinga o tā rātou whakaaetanga tiriti me te huritau toru tekau o te hui taraipiunara, i tū tuatahi ki Tuahiwi Marae hoki.

Ka ārahi Ngā Reo o te hāhi Rātana i te tini me te mano o Ngai Tahi ki te pā o Tuahiwi, he hokinga mahara ki te tīmatanga o te hīkoi o te iwi i runga i te ara whakatau tiriti.

Hei tā te Tumu Whakarae o Ngāi Tahu a Lisa Tumahai, "Very significant for the whanau from here and an acknowledgment of Rakihia Tau Senior who lodged the claim on behalf of the Ngai Tahu Māori Trust Board and he was the ūpoko of this marae as well."

Ka karangahia ngā uri, ā, ka noho tahi ngā reanga me ngā hapū katoa kia whakanui i ngā rua tekau tau kua hipa mai i te tūtukitanga o whakaaetanga tiriti.

Hei tā Tā Tipene O'Reagan, "It gives us an opportunity for the wider tribal community in a relaxed way to be part of the process of the reinvention and redevelopment of their undertaking."

E ai ki a Justin Tipa, "Kia kite i ngā whanaunga, te kōrero tahi, te kai tahi, ā, koia, he aha kei tua atu i tērā."

Mai i tawhiti te haerenga mai a ētahi, ā, nā te torutoru noa iho o ngā uri o Tahu e noho kāinga ana, ko tā tēnei rangatahi pai kē tēnei nohonga tahi a te whanaunga me te whanaunga.

Hei tā Olly Cranefield, "I've just enjoyed being around other Ngāi Tahu because being in Gisborne there's not really many, most of them are Ngāti Porou.”

Ko tētahi o ngā mahi whakangahau ko te kapa haka, ā, i reira ka hono ngā hapū kia nui ake ngā tira haka. Ko tēnei tētahi o ngā wāhanga whakahirahira ki a Lucy Tonihi, ko ia i tū ki te papa whakatū waewae.

E ai ki a Lucy Tonihi, "I've enjoyed the whakawhanaungatanga, performing at the Ata Kura and seeing Ardijah live, that was cool."

Hey tā Tumahai, "It was just wonderful to see how much effort had been put in by each of our hapū to celebrate our culture on stage yesterday with Ata Kura."

I whakarewa anō te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu i tētahi mahere hou me tētahi pukapuka hoki hei kai mā ngā uri.