Ka huakina e AUT tā rātau kapa kai ki te hunga pōkaikaha

Kua whakaarahia e te Whare Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau i tētahi kāpata kai e kī a nei ko Foodie Godmother. He āhuatanga auaha tēnei mō ngā tauira e noho whakapāwera ana.

Kua toro atu te ringa āwhina o te rōpū tauira, o Te Whare Wānanga Aronui o Tamaki Makaurau, ki ōna pia.

Hei tā te kaiārahi tuarua o AUT Students Association, hei tā Renata White, "Foodie Godmother is our community cupboard where all students can access anything from food or toiletries if they are struggling and not able to afford them at that time."

Nō tērā marama whakarewahia ai te kaupapa hei huarahi āwhina i ngā tauira e noho pōkaikaha ana.

"We recognised as a council as well as an association that not all students can meet the minimum requirement for food and for essentials in the home."

Whitu tekau ngā tauira i whakamahi i tēnei ratonga i te wiki tuatahi, ā, e ai ki a White, e tino whai hua ana ngā tauira i te kaupapa nei.

"Many students who have said that they have used it have said that they've enjoyed it, they've really appreciated it and they're just loving it."

Ahakoa kua whakaopeti atu ngā kaimahi me ngā tauira ki te takoha rawa, kua puta te karanga ki te tangata kia tautokohia, te kaupapa.

"When we first started students actually wanted to know if they could donate to it, and they have. Lecturers also wanted to donate, and they have. So we are initiating a task-force to obtain sponsors."

Ina e hiahia ana koe ki te āwhina atu i tēnei kaupapa, tēnā toro atu ki a foodiegodmother.org, ki tā rātau whārangi pukamata rānei.