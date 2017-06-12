Ka hīkoi Te Kura Tamatāne o Kerehana mō te wai Māori

Ko te rangi tuatahi tēnei o Te Wiki Oranga Tāne, ā, ko te whai a Te Kura Tamatāne o Kerehana, he turaki i te mate hukahuka, i te mate mōmona. E hīkoi ana ngā tauira me ngā kaiako o te kura i te toru kiromita neke atu ki te kawe i te rongo me te whakaiti iho i te kai-huka a ngā ākonga.

Kei ia tapuwae te kura tamatāne o Kerehana e whakakore ana i te mate hukahuka me te mate mōmona.

E ai ki a Billy Netana Witika, tauira o te kura, "Ko te tino kaupapa o te ra nei ko te hauora i roto i nga kura kia hoki tatou ki ngā kai tika o te tinana ara ko te wai maori hei aha nga inu huka nga inu reka."

I te tau kua hori, i puta te whakatau o Te Manatū Hauora me Te Tāhūhū o te Mātauranga kia whāngaihia ngā tauira ā-kura o te motu i te wai me te miraka anake, ko Kerehana tērā e kawe ake ana i te wero.

Ko tā te tumuaki o te kura ā Brian Evans, "There's enough research around to prove that drinking water is going to be a lot better for you then sugary drinks and so on. Being a relatively good sporting school and making that connection with your body and effects that water can have on it and then linking that into the boys learning, it's a really good message and the boys have embraced it."

O ngā tauira o Kerehana, e rima tekau mā whā ōrau, he Māori, he uri moutere rānei. I te tau rua mano ngahuru mā rua, rima tekau mā rima ōrau te tatauranga mate momona i waenga i taua taupori. E mahi tahi ana a Healthy Families ki ngā kura whānui o te motu kia piki ai te hauora me te inu wai.

Ko te kī a Kerry Allen, Kaiwhakahaere o Healthy Families, "We're really trying to bring water back as the primary choice and the best choice for students at schools and trying to reduce any consumption of sugary drinks whilst they're learning and whilst they're at school and also to take those messages back to the family and to the whānau to encourage them to consider water being the best choice."

Kia whai huruhuru te kaupapa hīkoi wai ka hoko te kura i tētahi puna inu hou mō ngā tamariki, ā, ka hōaturia he pounamu wai ki ia tauira.