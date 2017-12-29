Ka hiki te hoko atu o ngā whare mīti nā te wā hūhunu

He kakenga nui ki ngā utu mīti e kitea ana i te nui o te hiahia kai rorerore i te wā o te raumati nei. E ai ki tētahi Pūtia i te Uru o Tāmaki, kaare anō rātou kia whai wāhi ki te whakatā i te ahunga atu ki te tau hou.

Me pīrata te maripi i ngā wā katoa. Koia tā ngā pūtia ki Auzzie Butcher, i Opānuku, nā te nui o te hiahia ki te mīti

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Auzzie Butcher a Reuben Sharples, "We're putting out about 2000 packets a day on normal trading but leading up to Christmas we were doing 3000 to 3500."

Kua kake ake te hoko mīti i tēnei tau nā te maha o ngā paki ō rangi, ka nui te hiahia whakakā i te papa tunu kai rorerore.

"I'm making venison patties. Roughly about 8-kilos so 80 to 100 a day. Number one sellers are probably our sausages, steaks, point-end brisket, short ribs, chicken kebabs and chicken nibbles. Basically anything that people can put on the barbecue whether it be low and slow or fast and hard.”

Ā, nā te kai-ngākaunui o te tangata ki te tunu kai whakapaoa i ēnei rā, ko tā Sharples, he whakatairanga i taua momo tikanga tunu.

"Low and slow American style BBQ is really taking off here in New Zealand with the whole Meatstock competition and people are really starting to want to take the six-hours or 12-hours to cook a brisket. The whole shortribs and brisket we're just starting to smash it."

Ko tā Sharples, he whakamahara hoki i te iwi kia noho te mīti ki te makariri i tēnei raumati, kia kore ai e pirau.