Ka haere te hunga kore kainga i Te Matau a Māui te noho tahi

Ka tāea te hunga kore kainga i Te Matau a Māui te noho tahi me ētahi atu anō tangata kore kainga. I reira ako ai rātou i ngā pūkenga e ora anō ai rātou, me te tumanako nui ka whai i tō rātou ake kainga.

He tatau tēnei e puare ana ki te huarahi hōu.

Hei tā tētahi o ngā Kainoho a Shaun Samuels, “We were blessed to be here and an honour too.”

E ai ki tētahi Kaitautoko o Community Support WIT a Whiu Carroll, “City council had asked us if we would do some research into rough sleepers and what were the reasons they were sleeping rough and a whole lot of stuff came out of that, but some wanted to live together.”

Ko Samuels tētahi o tangata tokotoru ki konei noa iho mō te wā nei, te katoa he tāngata kainga kore.

I kōnei ka whiwhi ai rātou i ngā ratonga tautoko, kia tāea ai e rātou te whai kainga tūturu anō mō rātou.

Hei tā Carroll, “Well I think it's probably the first that I've known a house where you have guys that are homeless that are prepared to live together and support each other and some come with different issues, addiction issues, some have mental health and some have physical needs.”

He kaupapa tēnei i waenganui i te roopu Whatever It Takes (WIT) me te Kaunihera o Ahuriri otira nā te Manatū Whakahiato Ora ngā pūtea i homai mō ngā tau e rua.

Hei tā Natasha Carswell mai Te Kaunihera o Te Ika a Maui, “We felt that we wanted to try a new way of looking at this and where we have people settle straight away into a home, into a real home rather than go through a night shelter.”

He kaiārahi hoki i kōnei hei noho taituara mā rātou, kia kite ai hoki mēnā ka ū rātou ki ngā ture o te whare.