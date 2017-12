Ka akiaki ngā rangatahi ki ngā tūranga mahi hōu e 40,000 i Te Waiariki

E whai ana te Rōpū Whakawhanake Ōhanga i Te Waiariki, arā Bay of Connections ki te whakatū i ngā tūranga mahi hōu e whā tekau mano hei te tau rua mano rima tekau. Hei tā te Minita Whakawhanake i Ngā Rohe, hei tā Shane Jones, he whāinga tēnei e tautokona ana e tana tahua pūtea hōu mō ngā rohe.

He keke whakanui i ngā tau tua ngahuru nā te Minita Whakawhanke ā rohe i kōripi, engāri kāore te katoa i te hurō.

“I think trees may be part of the solution, but there is some high value uses for Māori land in the Bay of Plenty, particularly in horticulture, that would include kiwifruit, avocadoes and blueberries,” i kī atu i te kaiārahi takirua o He Mauri Ohooho, i a Te Horipo Karaitiana.

Ko te kupu a te Minita, he wāhanga o tana tahua putea tuawhenua kotahi pīriona tāra kua tohua mō ngā ara tereina me te whakatō rākau kotahi pīriona mō ngā kaupapa ōhanga hei pāinga mō ngāi Māori.

“Kāore he patanga kia matatoru ai tētahi pakihi pēnā korekau te iwi rangatahi, te rangahi, whānau rānei e tupu ana kia kaha,” i mea atu a Shane Jones.

E whitu tekau mīriona tāra te tono a te rōpū nō Omaio, ko te Tarahiti o Te Rau Aroha ki te whakatō mārakiwi i ngā poraka whenua e rua rau heketea me te hanga tūranga mahi hōu.

“We're ready to go right now. But over time about 100 jobs for our whānau over the next five to seven years,” i korero atu te māngai i a Karamea Insley.

“That equates to around $3mil to $4mil in wages alone that will come back into our community every year. It's the biggest pay day that our community will have seen in probably the last 50 years.”

E whā tekau mā whā ŌRAU ngā taiohi i Te Waiariki he Māori. Kua whakatū kaiurungi a He Mauri Ohooho hei whakatenatena i a rātou ki ngā tumomo mahi nei.

“Where we need to be is we need our kids getting their access to skills and the opportunities for jobs in the future,” i kī atu te kaiurungi i a Awhina August.

Ka mahi ngātahi He Mauri Ohooho me ngā kaupapa ōhanga i te pae o angitu e rata atu ana ki te hunga rangatahi.