Jacinda Ardern officially announced as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party

E mana ana te ekenga atu o Jacinda Ardern hei kaiārahi tuarua o te Rōpu Reipa. Ko te katoa o te rōpu i pōti kia riro i a ia te tūranga. Ā, e ai ki te kaikōrero take tōrangapū, ki a Ella Henry, kātahi te whakaritenga kairangi ko tēnei, me te aha, he whawhai nui ki a Nahinara kei te haere hei te kōwhiringa pōti i tēnei tau.

Hei tā Andrew Little, “I am pleased to announce that Jacinda Ardern had been confirmed unanimously as the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.”

Iwa tau a Jacinda Ardern e tukituki ana ki ngā koko o te whare miere, ā kua roa ia e kōrerotia ana hei kaiārahi mō te pāti a tōna wā.

Ko tā Peeni Henare, “Ko tērā wahine te whakatupuranga hōu ka puea ake nei i roto i te Pāti Reipa.”

Hei tā Ardern, “I believe our ideas will bring in the younger voters.”

E whakaaro nui ana te autaua take torangapū a Ella Henry ki tēnei whakatau.

Ko tā Ella Henry, “I think Jacinda Ardern is a very powerful strategic move on the part of Labour. She will certainly attract a different demographic. She's young, she's attractive, she's Auckland, she's intelligent, she's got a great heart if you listen to her speak. So they are really taking on National.”

Engari he whakatupatotanga hoki e huna ana.

Hei tā Henry, “She's totally untested and untried, and let's face it politics is brutal. So how she copes with the cut and thrust of that now that she's in this prominent role will be the making of her.”

I te tohutanga o Jacinda Ardern hei kaiārahi tuarua mō te rōpū, ka huri he tau anō kua Māori kore te taumata o runga o Reipa. I whai a Nanaia Mahuta rāua ko Shane Jones i te tūranga kaiārahi i ngā tau kua hori engari ko rāua tahi ka noho ki te tōu o te hunga reihi.

I tēnei wā ko Kelvin Davis te mema Māori tino teitei i runga i te rārangi o Reipa. Ko tā Peeni Henare, he wā ano ka piki pea tana hoa ki te paepae matua.

Peeni Henare - Tērā pea i ngā tau e toru e ono pea kei mua ia tātau ka piki tonu a Kelvin ki ngā taumata teitei.

He kaupapa hei wānanga kia oti te kōwhiringa pōti.