Iwi and schools work together to revive Manukau Harbour

E whakamātauhia te whanga o Manukau e ngā tauira kura o Kauri Flats me Conifer Grove, kia tirohia te oranga wai, kararehe hoki ki reira. E kohikohi mātauranga rātou i te taha o Ngāti Te Ata me Ngāti Tamaoho.

Kei te whakapaipai para ngā tamariki nei kia noho ai tēnei whenua hei taonga.

Ko tā Saiesha Naidoo kōrero, he tauira no Te Kura o Kauri Flats, "It'll make the sea animals die and I don't want that to happen because I like sea creatures,"

Ko tā Blake Swift kōrero, no Te Kura o Conifer Grove, "All of them will die and we won’t have fish for food."

E ai ki a Olivia Blake, he tekau ma tahi tau te pakeke, "There will be nothing out there and there will be no point in going to the beach."

Ka noho ko ngā tauira o Te Kura o Kauri Flats me Conifer Grove hei kaiputaiao mo te rā nei, e rangahau ana i te oranga o te whanga o Manukau, te wai, nga momo kararehe ki konei hoki.

E ai ki te Kaiako Putaiao o Te Kura o Kauri Flats a Nick Pattinson, "There's been a decrease in native fish within the harbour and so we've been working with local iwi and different scientists investigating is it possible to reintroduce different species for example flounder."

I raro i te tohutohu o Ngāti Te Ata i hoe waka hoki ngā tauira ki te Wai. Ka kaha kē Te tū o te iwi nei ki te whakaora i te Manukau.

Hei tā Riki Minhinnick, no Ngāti Te Ata, "Pirau tonu ana, no reira me pēhea te whakatikatika i tēra? Me whakatōngia aua whakaaro ki roto i te tamaiti, kia tupu ake ai ia me te mohio ki tana hononga ki te wai. Ahakoa wenei tamariki no te ao whanui nei, ko mātou nga mana whenua te haukainga ko a matou nei mahi te whakatongia ki roto i a ratou aua whakaaro."

Hei muri ake nei ka mātaitia ngā whāinga o tēnei rā.