“It's important for Māori to not be whakamā about these places... but to claim them as ours” - Rawiri Paratene

Kei te mōhiotia whānuitia ngā tuhinga whakaari a te mātanga toi nei, a Briar Grace-Smith, kua tae ki ngā hui ahurei puta noa i te ao. Hei wāhanga i te Ahurei o Matariki, ka whakaaturia tētahi o āna tino whakaari, When Sun and Moon Collide, ki te Whare Tapere ASB, i te wāpu o Tāmaki.

Kei te whakakōrerotia te whakaari a Briar Grace-Smith, arā, Ka Tūtuki te Rā ki te Marama.

Ko Rawiri Paratene (Ngā Puhi) te Kaitohutohu. Hei tāna, “It's a murder mystery, it's set in Horowhenua in the wop wops...That's been one of the challenges to retain the intimacy but to fill up a beautiful theatre with a beautiful auditorium that can fit 600 people in and my hope that a great proportion of that 600 will be Māori.”

He kaiwhakaari a Kura Forrester (Ngāti Porou). Hei tāna, kua roa ia e whai ana i ngā mahi a Briar Grace-Smith.

“I've always admired her writing so for me this thing is like a real thing on the bucket list... it's a real gift as an actor to be able to perform Māori, particularly female Māori playwrights, to be able to be part of their work is actually a dream come true.”

Hei tā Rāwiri Paratene, ka tika mā Ngai Māori ngā whakaari Māori e tautoko.

“I think it's important for Māori to not be whakamā about these places to not feel uncomfortable in these places but to claim them as ours.”

Ka tū te whakaari ki te whare ahurei o ASB mai i te rua tekau o Hune tae noa ki te ono o Hūrae.