Inā te nui o ngā hui i te tauanga tuawhenua o Ruakura

Kei te whakakotahi a Waikato-Tainui me tētahi kamupene utanga ki te whakapakari i ngā rerenga tereina kawe utanga i te Ika-a-Māui. Ko te matapae, he whakaaetanga ka tino whai hua te ōhanga a te iwi.

Tūturu, he whakaaetanga hoahoa hōu i waenga i te iwi o Waikato-Tainui me te kamupene whakahaere taunga o te ao, arā, LINX Cargo Care Group

Hei tā te Heamana o Te Ara Taura a Rukumoana Schaafhausen, "The success of this development will survive this generation and the generations to come. It's critical because we've seen a 50-year plan of what that project can deliver in terms of not just employment but environmental sustainability, improving our social and health outcomes."

Ka tū te taunga tuawhenua ki te whenua tekau heketea te rahi, i Ruakura, e rima tekau miriona tara te utu. Mā te kaumpune i raro i te maru o LINX arā, C3 ngā mahi o ia rā e whakahaere. Wheoi, nō Waikato-Tainui tonu te whenua, waihoki ka whiwhi te iwi i ngā moni utu rēti.

E ai ki te Kaiārahi o Tainui Group Holdings a Pierre Tohe, “Kua roa te wā ka noho te whenua ki reira karekau he hua puta mai. I tēnei wā ka tīmata te huarahi kia whai hua i te whenua nei, kua hoki mai i te whakataunga i te tau iwa tekau mā rima.”

Nō te marama o Pōutūterangi i tahuri ai a Kiingi Tuheitia i te oneone he mea tohu nāna hei tīmata ake i te whakawhanake whenua nui rawa atu o te motu, e whā rau e waru tekau heketea te rahi, i te wāhi e tū ai te taunga tuawhenua, mahi moni, whakatūnga whare anō hoki. I ngā marama tekau kua hipa, e whitu ngā kamupene taunga i tuku tono.

Ko tētehi aronga nui o te iwi kia whai wāhi ngā uri ki ngā tūranga mahi ki konei. Ko te whakapae e ono mano ki te tekau mā rua mano ngā tūranga mahi hōu, kia oti ai katoa ngā mahi hanganga.

Hei tā te Tumuwhakarae o LINX Cargo Care Group Anthony Jones, “It's a positive. We do it already through our C3 relationships now. Where we track those and we actively work with the tribal communities that we operate in. So we're very open.”

E matapae ana ka tūwhera wāhanga tuatahi o Ruakura, hei te wāhanga haurua tuatahi o te tau e rua mano tekau mā iwa.

Waikato Tainui begins build on Ruakura hub