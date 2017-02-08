If we can fight for our land, we can fight for our tamariki - Dame Turia

Tērā te tuma a Kahurangi Tariana Turia, he hīkoi ki Pāremata pea ka aratakina e ia hei whakaputa i ōna mānukanuka mō te Pire Oranga Tamariki a Te Uehā Mātātahi e whiriwhirihia ana ki rō pāremata i tēnei wā. Kei te nui ōna āwangawanga ki ngā whakahōutanga e riro ai i Te Uehā Mātātahi te mana tohu i a wai atu rānei hei mātua whāngai mā ngā tamariki Māori ka tangohia atu i ō rātou mātua.

Nā te hōhā me te pukuriri, e rite ana ētahi ki te tautoko i te hīkoi a Tariana Tūria ki Paremata.

Hei tā Kahurangi Tariana Turia, “It is timely for the government to be listening to Tangata whenua about these issues, after all these issues impact on our whānau long term, and we know that there’s a negative down trend when you take children out of their families.”

E hui tahi ana nga iwi ki te whakapuaki i o rātou māharahara mō ngā rerekētanga ki te Pire Oranga Tamariki. E ai ki te ture o te wā, me titiro atu Te Uehā Mātātahi ki te whānau whānui, hapū hoki ki te kimi nohanga mā te tamaiti whāngai. Ka rerekē tēnā i raro i te pire hōu, inā ka riro mā Te Uehā te mana ki te tohu i a wai atu rānei hei whāngai te tamaiti Māori e raru ana.

“We know that there are many things that are external outside of the whanau that are hugely influencing on those young people, and we're having to deal with all that as well, so the state need sot understand that.”

Ko tā TarianaTūria, mena ka taea e tātou te hīkoi mo te whenua me tō tātou takutai moana, ka taea e tātou te tū mo ēnei tamariki. I whakatū a Tariana i tētahi hui ki Te Wānanga o Raukawa kia akiaki i ngai Māori me nga hāpori maha ki te whakapuaki i o rātou whakaaro mo te pire hou, ā ki te whakareri i nga tāpaetanga hei tuku atu ki te kōmiti whiriwhiri i mua atu i te tekau mā whitu o Huitanguru.

“The 70 people who turned up at Raukawa are very keen to hear from the minister, to understand why the legislation is written in the way that it is but more importantly to be able to talk to her in a constructive way about a better way forward.”

Hei tā Tariana anō, me kaua tēnei turetanga e nawaki, ā mena ka nawaki, ka hikoi ia.