Iconic Tūhoe building inspires young aspiring architect

Kei te hiahia a Haeora Boynton-Rata, tekau mā toru tau tōna pakeke, ki te mahi hoahoa whare whai muri i tana toro atu ki Te Wharehou o Tūhoe i Tāneātua. I tae atu te rongo ki te rōpū o Jasmax, nā rātou te wharehōu i hanga, ā, nā wai ka rere ake te pōhiri ki a Haeora me tana whānau kia toro atu hoki ia ki a rātou.

Ko te tā pikitia tonu te mahi a Haeora Boynton-Rata ia wā o te rā. I te wā e iwa noa iho tōna pakeke, ka mōhio pū ia ki tētahi tūranga mahi e tāea ai e ia te tā

“I also like to build houses for my whanau and like these cool as houses and so I can get heaps of money and so I can help my whanau and that.”

Engari i te wā i haere ai a Haeora ki te whare hou o Tūhoe kātahi ka oho ake te hiahia i roto i a ia kia whai i te ara hoahoa whare.

“It was like cool as, and I was amazed, and all of the designs and everything was made from the locals and that, and it was cool.”

I tuhi reta tōna māmā a Tina ki te kamupene o Jasmax, the kamupene nā rātou te whare hou i Tāneatua i whakahoahoa, me tāna mihi ki a rātou kua whakaawe nei i āna tama

“They had Māori architects that were involved in the building so I wanted Haeora to be able to see a Māori male who is an architect. So that he could picture himself there maybe one day so he knows so he's seen the reality.”

Nā tāna reta i pōhiritia ai tōna whānau e te kapa Waka Maia o Jasmax, te rōpū nā rātou te mahi whakauru tikanga Māori i roto i ngā kaupapa a te kamupene.

Jasmax representative Rameka Alexander-Tu’inukuaff says, “We hope that he can walk away knowing that there's an opportunity, that he can see that there are young rangatahi Māori in the field. Also it's about building relationships with te ao Pākehā as well and been able to work in a mainstream world as well.”

Nō Tūhoe hoki tētahi o ngā mema o Waka Maia, nānā tonu i mahi tahi ki te kaiwhakahoahoa matua, a Ivan Mercep me te kaupapa o te whare hou.

“You know I've worked for, studied for five years, and now I've worked for ten years and I haven't really seen another Tūhoe come through the same process. I know there are others out there but for someone to approach us in the way his mother sent the letter you know that's really inspiring and refreshing.”

Engari he māmā te kitea he aha e manawa nui ai a Haeora ki te tūranga mahi hai kaihoahoa

“The only reason is just drawing and I like drawing and that.”

Hai whakanui i te rōpū hoahoa, he kohatu e toru nō te awa o Tauranga i Waimana i takoha atu, me te kupu wāhi a tō rātou koroua hei tohu i te ao tawhito me te ao hou.