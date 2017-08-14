I whakaputa ngā tauirai ō rātou whakaaro mō tē kaupapa here a Reipa

He raihana hautū waka, he pukenga tiaki pūtea hoki ka riro i ngā tamariki ina mutu mai ana i te kura. He wāhanga ēnā o te kaupapa here hōu, 'Education Toolkit' a Reipa ki te eke panuku rātou i tēnei Kowhiringa Pōti. Ko ngā tauira o Te Kura Kōhine o Kerehana i whakaputa i ō rātou whakaaro mō tēnei kaupapa.

Ahakoa te taiohi me tē tāea te tuku pōti, he whakaputa whakaaro te mahi a Kelston Girls College mo te kaupapa here hōu o Reipa.

Ko tā Lashaya Nikoia no Ngāti Porou, he tekau ma whitu tau te pakeke, “it’s quite interesting the things she brought up like the skills, I had thought about it and a lot of us don’t have skills fully developed before we leave high school.”

Ko tā Raimona Wairepo no Ngai Te Rangi, he tekau ma whitu tau te pakeke, “the Maori students think they can’t do this and they can’t do that but it’s because we don’t have the support and if we had the support and we had the encouragement we would go so far.”

I raro i te kaupapa o Reipa he kore utu te whakamātautau raihana taumata tuatahi, tuarua hoki mo te tauira, me te rima haora parakatihi mo te kaitaraiwa hou ano rā te kaupapa Defensive Driving. He akonga hoki mo ngā āhutanga pōti, te mahi tahua me te whai pukenga mo te mahi whai muri i te kura.

Ko tā Jacinda Ardern, Kaiarahi Reipa, "this is the kind of thing that will enable our young people to be work ready. 70 percent of those those entry level jobs require a drivers licence for instance and we know there have been groups in the past that have been pushing for something likie this to try stop our young people from being criminalised for not having the right licence when they are driving."

Ēngari na te tere whakawhānui o te ao hangarau me te mōhio he motokā kore kaitaraiwa kē ki te rori, he pōturi rānei te kaupapa o Reipa?

Ko tā Ardern "who knows where we’ll be in a few decades’ time. All I know now is there is a need now and we need to address that.”

Ko tā Reipa ahakoa he kitenga tēnei kaupapa ki ētahi kura he whakamāro te mahi, ā, ka taea ngā tauira katoa te whiwhi.