I whakaae tētahi kura ki Rotorua kia noho tangata whenua ai ngā karaehe reo Māori

Kāre te Pirimia a Bill English i te tautoko i te whakaaro kia herea te ako i te reo māori i ngā kura katoa. Koia tāna i Rotorua i te rā nei, i tana toronga atu ki te kura o Whakaahu, he kura e tino hiahia ana kia ākona te reo Māori i ngā kura katoa.

E ai ki te Tumuaki a Brent Griffin, “Our take on it is it's a must, it's an absolute must it's our responsibility as teachers to upskill ourselves to make that happen.”

Mo ia kaiako kei tēnei kura kei te ako ratou i te reo Māori. Ko ngā tikanga Māori tētahi wāhanga nui ō roto. I tēnei rā i whakatauhia e rātou te Pirimia o Aotearoa a Bill English, heoi kihae ia i te tautoko kia mana te reo Māori hei kaupapa ako ki roto i ngā kura.

Hei tā te Pirimia ki a Te Kāea, “I don't think we need to make it compulsory, if only because there is no-where near enough teachers in Māori to be able to deliver compulsory.”

Wha rau, ono tekau ngā tamariki kei tēnei kura, iwa tekau paihēneti o rātou he Māori. Ahakoa ngā whakaaro a te Pirimia kia kāua e noho te reo Māori hei kaupapa motuhake e whakapono ana ia e māro nei ngā kaupapa mātauranga.

“We have got a pretty good situation at the moment where there are plenty of opportunities for the families and students that want it to be educated in Māori throughout our system.”

Koinei te wā tuatahi kua tau mai tētahi pirimia ki tēnei kura hauraro tahi. Kua whai mana te reo Māori ki roto i tēnei kura, ā, ka noho hei whakarangatira i a rātou.