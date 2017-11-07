Hurimoana Dennis case: Jury visit cells where complainant was held

Ki ngā rūma mauhere, i te tari pirihimana o te puku o Tāmaki i te rā nei, toro atu ai te kāhui whakawā i ngā whakapae kāhaki tangata kei runga i a Poutewhatewha Hurimoana Dennis rāua ko Heihana Vaughan Perry. Ko te whakapae, i herea hētia, he tamaiti, he tekau mā whitu ōna tau ki reira, i te Haratua o te tau rua mano, tekau mā rima.

E whakapaetia nei koinei te wāhi i mauheretia hētia ai tētahi tamaiti tekau mā whitu tau te pakeke e Hurimoana Dennis

Hei tā te Kaiwhakawā Edwin Wylie, “You are simply going to view the relevant areas at the Auckland Central Police Station to see the areas involved in the case for yourself, and in three dimensions.”

He whakahau nā Kaiwhakawā Wylie i Te Kōti Teitei o Tāmaki Makaurau i tēnei rā. Nō te ata nei haria atu ai te kāhui whakawā ki te mura o te ahi tonu, e whakapaetia nei, ki te Teihana Pirihimana Matua o Ākarana kāhakina ai tētahi tamaiti e Te Ope Pirihimana tonu.

E ai ki a Det. Sgt. Neil Hilton, “I wanted to give the family the options over what could be done and what couldnt be done.”

I kitea hoki te ruma uiui i Teihana Pirihimana, ā, ki kōnā anō kōrerotia ai e ngā āpiha Pirihimana, "mā te rānei e whakatau kia hūnuku ki Āhitereiria noho ai, ka heitarahia rānei mō te pāwhera.

“Advise him of his liability should a prosecution be commenced and try to convince him that that wasn’t the best course of action for him or anyone else.”

Whakatewhatewhangia atu ai te whatu kite tuatahi rawa a Te Karauna, a Det. Sgt. Neil Hilton - he āpiha nō te kāhui tiaki tamariki o Te Tari Pirihimana i taua wā

“An unusual situation, in that it was the mother of the alleged offender in this matter that laid the complaint. I felt we needed more information before we decided how we were going to progress the matter. Given my research into the families that there was more going on in the background.”

E whakapaetia ana hei roto i ngā rangi tata e haere ake nei tū ai te kaiwhakapae matua ki te aroaro o Te Kōti.