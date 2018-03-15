Hundreds of Law Students protest outside Russell McVeagh

He tini tauira Rōia o Te Whare Wānanga o Te Ūpoko o te Ika i tau atu ki te tari o te ūmanga Russell McVeagh ki te porotēhe i te mahi whakaito me te mahi tūkino. He kitenga whai muri mai i te whakaputa he mahi whakaito he mahi pawhera ano hoki kua kite pea ki Russell McVeagh e ngā tauira o te Raumati o te tau rua mano tekau ma rima, tekau ma ono hoki. He kaimahi tēnei ūmanga ki nga mahi karauna a te Kāwanatanga, ā, i tēnei wā e tirotiro hoki Te Ope Pirihimana ki nga whakapae mahi whakaito i āhei ki te wānanga o Young Labour ki Waihi i tēra marama.

Ka tau te karanga a te hunga porotēhe ki te tari o Russell McVeagh.

I haruru tō rātou reo ki ngā rori atu i te kura rōia tae rawa atu ki te papa o Midland.

Ko tā tētahi tauira “we're here to tautoko our fellow students, this can’t happen any longer."

Ko tā Edwina Smith, tauira, "we need to approach this issue head-on and let people know we're over it and that the culture needs to change in the firms."

Ko tā Wiliame Gucake, tauira, "this is our career this is out profession this is what we spend years of study for and a lot of money paying for so we want to go into safe environments that is open to all ethnicities to all genders."

Ko te karanga kia whakamahi ngā ūmanga i nga ture whakahaumaru i te kaimahi pēra i te kaha whakahē i te mahi whakaito, tuia ki tēra kia whakakore te mahi a Russell McVeagh i ngā mahi kāwanatanga kia oti rā anō te tirotiro ki ngā whakapae.

Ko tā Rhianna Morar, he tauira rōia I tāna tau tuatoru, "we want to know that we are sending our grads into safe workplaces and we want to make sure that those places are fulfilling their legal obligations especially when it comes to sexual assault."

Ā e tautoko hoki ana te kaupapa a ngā tauira e ngā Kaiako.

Ko tā Māmari Stephens, Kaiako, Te Whare Wānanga o Te Ūpoko o te Ika “he aha te kaupapa nui mo ēnei ūmanga? Ko te whiwhi moni. Me pēhea te whiwhi moni? Te whakamahi I ētahi o ngā rangatahi.

“Kia au nei exploitation tētahi kupu mo tēnei tumomo mahi. Ko te mahi whakaito tētahi wahanga o tēnei raru katoa. Ēngari ki au nei hoki na tātou te hē ehara te mea anake a Russell McVeagh te hē.

Ko tā Morar "this is a widespread issue in the legal profession and we are basically saying that we deserve better. Us tauira we deserve better.

Kaore a Russell McVeagh e tāea te tuku kōrero, kei te tatari te ūmanga kia oti te tirohanga ki ngā whakapae.