Hot meals and warm clothes for the homeless

Kua tae mai te makariri o Hōtoke, ā, i whakatūhia te Street Store e te rōpū Habitat for Humanity hei āwhina i te hunga rawakore, ki Tāmaki ki te Uru, me te hoatu kai, kākāhu anō hoki mō te kore utu.

He rawa kore utu, he toro i te ringa āwhina hoki ki te hunga rawa kore.

Ko tā Shelley Green, Kaiwhakahaere mō te Street Store, “"I just think it validates their situation. There is so many times where they are ignored as humans and the reality is that no one chooses to be in that dynamic. People should really stop and listen why they are in the situation they're in instead of just judging."

I timatahia te Street Store i te tau rua mano ma wha ki Awherika ki te Tonga, nā wai rā kua tū taua kaupapa puta noa i te ao. Ko te tuatoru tēnei o ngā toa pēnei ki Aotearoa, nā ngā rōpū āwhina, pakihi kore utu hoki i whakatū.

Ko tā Cherie Sweeney, he Kaiāwhina, “"It's a very much needed initiative because it's not just people who are homeless out there, it's whole families who are homeless as well. Coming together as a community in a respectable way where whānau can share and not feel judged for where they are coming from and where they are living, it's about caring about our people together."

I a ia e taiohi ana i hūnuku a Kriddles Roberts ki Ahitereiria, i reira i taka ia ki te rawa kore. Ko tāna Pākihi a New Money Clothing i whakatū i te kai mō tēnei rā mō te kore utu.

Ko tāna "I thought one night I'm not going to make it but I did and now that I'm an adult and a mother of two girls that's what I want to do is give back because of my experiences and my adversities."

Ko tā Green hiahia he whakatū kia rua ngā Street Stores ia tau, i te wā Hotoke me te wā Raumati.