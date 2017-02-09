Homosexual law reform long overdue - Georgina Beyer

Ka tangohia ake te hara mō te ai a te tāne ki te tāne, he wetenga hara ka whakatauhia take mai, take atu. Nei rā te ito o te whakataunga a te kāwantanga i tēnei rā mō rātou i whakawhiua i raro i te ture i mua i te tau waru tekau mā ono. E ai ki a Georgina Beyer ko te mana tangata tēnei o te hunga takatāpui i raru i raro i te ture o Aotearoa, ā, he ara tenei hei whakatika i ngā hē o te kawanatanga.

He ara whakamua mo te hunga takatapui kia turaki i nga hara o mua i whakarau te ture ki runga i a ratou mo te ai tane ki te tane.

E ai ki te Minita mantū Ture a Amy Adams, “We think this is a case where society is strongly of the view now that this should not be regarded as a conviction even though that was the law at the time. The strength the feeling is this is a situation where we should move to expunge them as I say it is unprecedented.”

Hei tā tētahi Mema paremata o mua a Georgina Beyer, “It is long overdue it is a red letter day for us as a gay community that this has come and I congratulate all the campaigners who have sought this remedy.”

Ka ata arotake ia kēhi i mua i te wetenga o te hara, ā, kāore he utu kapeneheihana.

“Regarding compensation we may have to fight that battle another day. The minister has dismissed that out of hand as it won’t be available for those who will have their convictions over turned.”

Ka whārikihia te whakapuakanga nei ki te aroaro o Pāremate, ā, ma reira kitea ai te whakaturetanga.

“I support equality and freedom for all and human rights at the end of the day and this is one little step further in addressing our grievances.”