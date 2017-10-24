Hīkaka ana mo te tūranga o Winston Peters

Ki Te Taitokerau, kei te whakamihia te whakapuakitanga mō Winitana Pita hei Pirimia Tuarua o Aotearoa, hei Minita hoki mō ngā take o tāwāhi. E rikarika katoa ana i mua i te whakaingoatanga o Te Rūnanga Minita o te Kāwanatanga āpōpō.

Hei tā Janeen Kaipo te kaiwhakahaere o social services kit e tarahati o Te Hauawhiowhio o Otangarei, "If he could bring some of those big-ticket items back into Te Taitokerau I think we'll have movement. We're whānau rich, we've got the capacity, it’s the capability and that's the investment that we need. If whānau can remove the history of never working and be workers and get into it and contribute I think we'll just have natural change within our communities".

He rohe whai rawa hoki ko te whakapono a te kaiwhahaere o tenei iari paparakau e taea ai te whakapiki i te wariu o nga rawa ahu matua e tuku ana i Taitokerau.

"I think it’s exciting for our industry because we've got three Northland ministers with Winston Shane and Kelvin. I think there's a lot we can do up here, there are plenty of opportunities so I'm looking forward to working with them. What we want to do address employment, look at how we can grow those numbers, grow GDP and all the good stuff really that we need in Northland."

Ki nga matapae, ko te hokotanga o nga whenua ki te wahapu o Whangarei e tetahi kaiwhakangao o konei tata muri mai i te whakapuakitanga e Winitana i te hononga atu kia Reipa hei kawana he tohu ka oti tana kaupapa kia hapai i te ohanga o nga rohe kainga.

Hei tā Vaughn Potter, "With Winston getting in there and talking about regional development I think it’s a great thing for Northland and for Māori. I also think that he's gonna bring prosperity to our people and to Northland and we've been sort of left out in the dark for so long."

Taihoa ake nei, apopo kite ai ko wai atu nga uri o tenei rohe ka ingoatia ki te kahui o nga minita o te kawanatanga.