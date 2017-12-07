Hei tā tētahi rīpota me noho pumau te mahere o ngā wai

Ko tā te purongo hōu mō te māuiuitanga nui i ngau atu ki te hapori o Maungawharau i tērā tau, me tuku hau māota ki ngā puna wai katoa. He mea whai atu i te kitenga atu, he wai kitakita e whakaratohia ana ki te rua tekau ōrau o te hunga o Aotearoa whānui.

Kei te whakakī o rātou pounamu wai i ēnei kōpere wai māori nei.

E ai ki tētahi Kainoho a Melissa Thorbure, “I think everyone is pretty upset we do live in an awesome country and we should have fresh clean drinking water we shouldn't need to be putting chlorine and even the fluoride into it.”

Atu i taua māuiuitanga, i kitea te e.coli ki ngā puna wai i Te Matau a Māui, ko tā te purongo me tuku hau māota ki ngā puna wai katoa i te motu.

Hei tā Tākuta Nick Jones o Te Wakawāteatia o te Matau a Maui, “I think it has to be worked through on a case by case basis but the starting point probably should be that it should be treated.”

He tekau mā rua miriona kua whakapaua e te kaunihera o Heretaunag ki te whakatika i o rātou punaha toha wai, hei ngā tau heke mai ka whakapau hoki he rua tekau mā rima miriona.

E ai ki te Tumuwhakarae o Te Kaunihera o te Ika a Maui a Ross McLeod, “If we are going to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again and it's certainly changed the way we think about things we thought we were complying with the standards before we thought we had things safe but now there's a lot more rigor and it's a wakeup call for the rest of the country as well.”

Ko tā te purongo he kōtahi ira kōtahi ōrau noa iho te pikinga o te kounga o te wai e toha ana ki te hunga o Aotearoa, he kounga e hāngai ana ki ngā taumata inu wai o Aotearoa.