Hei tā te Pirimia tā Jacinda Ardern, ka kawe a Reipa i te mānuka mō ngā manako ā-ōhanga a Ngāi Māori, whai muri i te ekenga o te Rōpū Reipa o roto i te katoa o ngā tūru e whitu o te Māori i te kōwhiringa pōti i te marama o Mahuru. Koia tāna kauhau ki mua i te aroaro o te huritau toru tekau o FOMA ki Rotorua, te huihuinga pakihi Māori o te motu.

Ko te oati nui a te Pirimia he whakarangatira i a Ngāi tāua te Māori ka tika.

"We have to deliver for Māori and no one will be holding us to account on that more than our own Māori MP's."

He hauwhā o ngā tūru o te kāwanatanga kei raro i te whakahaere o ngā kanohi Māori me te kii a Jacinda Ardern ko FOMA te wāhi hei whakamana i te hononga i wāenga i ngā taha e rua.

"I know what strikes me today is how much potential we have in working in partnership together; to create jobs, to support our regions, to make sure that economic growth actually benefits our communities. I know that's at the heart of what FOMA is doing and it's at the heart of what our government is doing too."

Ko ngā kamupene ahu matua tētahi o ngā mana nui o FOMA, e tautoko ana hoki i ngā tari Māori kotahi rau rima tekau mo te tahua pūtea o te tekau mā tahi piriona tāra.

"So we'll be looking for areas in investing. Forestry is a great example where I can see the government and FOMA partnering because we've got a big goal of planting a billion trees over the next ten years, we're going to need some help with that."

Hei ki tā te heamana o FOMA a Traci Houpapa ko te wawata hoki kia hāpai ngā pakihi Māori i te tāhua putea o te kotahi piriona tāra ki ngā take ohanga a-rohe a te kāwana.

"We'll be working hard on the areas like climate change, water, trade and export growth. We'll be focussed more around the distribution models of that wealth through into our whānau and our hapū."

Nō mua ake nei te Pirimia ka whakawhiwhia ki ētahi taonga pēra i tēnei tāre korero Māori a Pipi Mā.