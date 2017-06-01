Health of Māori and Pasifika men in dire state

Ia tau, ia tau, e toru mano ngā tāne ka mate i ngā momo mate e taea ana te ārai atu. Ā, he roa ake te wā e ora ana te tāne pākehā i te tāne Māori, mā ngā tau e whitu. Ko te rā tuatahi tēnei o te Marama mō te Hauora o ngā tāne, ā ko tā ngā kai-whakahaere kaupapa, he whakaheke i aua tatauranga mā te āki i te hunga tāne nui tonu kia āta whakamātauria e te rata.

He tākuta ohotata a Tom Mulholland, e haerēre ana ki ngā pito o te motu me ngā marae ki te ārai i ngā mate ki ngā tāne.

Hei tā Dr Tom Mulholland, "Whakaaro pai, healthy thinking, so, its thoughts create emotions which create behaviours, so change what you think about your health, about your emotions and teaching men not to be angry or frustrated and stressed, is just giving men thinking strategies."

E ai ki a Tāne Hauora tokomaha ngā tāne Māori me ngā whanaunga o te Moananui ā Kiwa ka mate rangatahi ake. O nga taane katoa i Aotearoa, kotahi ka mate ia toru haora, wheoi, e ruā haora noaiho mō ngā tāne Māori, moutere hoki.

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Men'sHealth Trust ko tā Phil Clemas, "It's the wrong food, it's the lack of exercise, it's not drinking enough water and stress. So we can do a lot to try and better manage or make better choices."

Hei tā Pulotu Selio Solomon (Trustee, Men'sHealth Trust), "We're over indulging in a lot of our traditional foods. What sort of meats we're eating, are we cutting away the fats? We can still eat the ga'o and the kumara, but it's around the portion sizes."

Hei tohu i te marama hauora taane, i tū te parakuihi ā tau tuawaru o te Tarahiti o Tāne Hauora, ko te whainga, he whakamōhio atu i ngā take hauora tāne, me ngā rautaki rongoā.

Ko tā Dr Mulholland (Auckland Hospital Emergency Dept), "Smoking, smoking, smoking, diabetes, diabetes, sugary drinks, sugary drinks, yeah, yeah, that's the main two. You don't need sugary drinks, just need water. 90% of forestry crews around East Cape, Tokomaru Bay are smoking and that's what kills people."

Hei tā Solomon, "I think our Pacific and Māori men just really need to own their own health because then that actually helps their whole family."

Kua whakarewaina te tohu marau o Tāne Hauora ki a MenStartTalking kia whai waahi tonu ai nga taane ki te whakawhitiwhiti korero e pā ana ki ō rātou ake oranga.

