He whawahi nui ki ngā puna o Papakura

He rehu pepa pirihimana te kai mā tētahi rōpū rangatahi whai muri i tētahi whawhai nui i waho ake i te puna kaukau hapori i Papakura. I mate te rangatira o te puna ki te kapi, hei ko tāna ehara tēnei i te whanonga e whakaae ana ki tana whare.

Ko te whawhai nei i kapongia ake e te kāmera ki te puna kaukau o Massey Park ki Papakura, ā, kei te āwangawanga ngā iwi o te takiwā.

E ai kit e Kaiwhakahaere o Massey Park Pool a Craig Carter, “It's nothing like I've seen before, it was obviously outside the facility so really hard for us to control and manage. But you know no one in the community likes to see that kind of stuff happening it's just disappointing.”

E ai ki ētahi ko te waipiro te take i timata ai te whawhai, ā ko ētahi o te hunga he tekau tau te pakeke, he mea mapu ki te rehu pepa a ngā pirihimana.

Hei tā Inspector Dave Glossop, “We have to take immediate action to prevent injury, that coward that's kicking the guy on the ground something had to happend to stop him straight away. Only two officers attended initially and had to take immediate action.”

I aukati te puna kaukau inanahi whai muri i te whawhai, ā, i whakatūwhera anō āna kuaha i tēnei ata.

E ai ki a Carter, “It was really hard on our staff so we will support them as much as we can and we will have aditionally staff on as well.”

Koinei te karere a Kaitirotiro Dave Glossop nō Papakura ki te marea.

Hei tā Inspector Glossop, “Look after your mates, know when they've had enough, encourage each other to have a good time, we're not the fun Police but we want to keep the community safe.”

Kāore anō tētahi kia hāmenetia, heoi ka pohiri tonu a Craig i te iwi, me te whakahau ake, ka māoriori tonu rā te noho.