He whare tākoha ki Te Puea Marae

He whare tū motuhake i whakatūria ki ētahi whenua kaunihera ka tākoha atu ki Te Puea Marae, ā, e tono ana ngā kaitōrangapū a Kiritapu Allan rāua ko Willie Jackson kia whakawāteahia te kaunihera i ngā whenua tūmatanui hei kaupare ake i te kaingakoretanga.

Nā Build Up Emergency Housing te whare tū motuhake i kohaina, i runga i te whakaaro, he rongoā pea ia ki te kaingakoretanga. He hiahia tā rātou ki te whakatū i ētahi atu whare, ā, e whai whenua kaunihera ana rātou.

The group behind it, Build Up Emergency Housing says, the self-sufficient, stand-alone dwelling could be the answer to Auckland's homeless crisis. They're willing to build more but say change is needed in local government.

Ko tā te māngai o Build Up Emergency Housing, tā Piet Ubels, "We've got a crisis we haven't seen since after the world war, in those days set up tents all through the domain and areas like that. What we're asking for the council is to look into ways of doing similar."

E āki ana ngā kaitōrongapū nō te taha matau me te taha māui kia āta whakaarohia te kaunihera ki a rātou rautaki mō ngā whenua wātea.

E ai ki a Jami-Lee Ross, MP Nāhinara, "One of the ways that we can help with the housing issues is to look at unused crown land, unused council land."

Ko tā Kiritapu Allen, MP Rōpu Reipa, "Our people aren't even living in cars anymore, their living under shelters in front of shops."

Hei tā David Seymour, Kaiārahi, ACT, "Definitely, if we want to solve the homelessness problem, we need to free up land, build the infrastructure and give consent to build more homes."

Ā, e ai ki te Mīnita Whanaketanga Māori Takirua, ki a Willie Jackson "Kua tae ki te wā mō ngā kaunihera ki te whakarongo."

Engari, ko tā te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau ki a Te Kāea, kāore rātou i whai wāhi ki te putea whakangao hei kaupare i te kaingakoretanga, ā, ka noho kē tērā mana ki te Kāwanatanga. Mō te take hanga whare ki ngā wāhi tūmatanui, e mahi tahi ana rātou ki ētahi rōpu mō tērā kaupapa tonu.

I whakatūria te whare i ngā rangi e rua, ā, he papa kōmaru, he paipa wai, he whare iti wehe kē anō hoki kua tāpirihia. E ai ki te heamana o Te Puea Marae, ki a Hurimoana Dennis, he āhuatanga tēnei ka whakawātea i ngā utu hono.

"He whakaaro tēnā, ka puta ētahi cabins ki ngā whenua whakawātea, koinā te kī ki au nei."

Anō i a Dennis, ehara tēnei i te whāinga roa engari he rongoā mō tēnei wā tonu ki te whakaea i te taumahatanga ka pā atu ki te hunga kaingakore rua tekau mā whā mano ki Tāmaki.