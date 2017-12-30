Kaupapa: Environment

He whakatūtū whakakore mātai hinu ki te Tai Hau-ā-uru

  • Te Tai Hauāuru

Ko ngā kainoho ki Taranaki ka tū ki uta ki te moana o Ngāmotu ki te whakahē i te mahi mātai hinu a te kamupene Schlumberger ki te Tai Hau-ā-uru.

E ai ki tētahi kaiwhakatūtū, "Our moana is seriously under threat all coastlines on the west and the eastern coastlines, so too our awa, inland on the south island and north island."

He mea whakarite nā Climate Justice Taranaki, nā runga i te mōrearea ki ngā tamariki a Tangaroa, me te taiao anō hoki.

"We all here are concerned about Papatuanuku, Tangaroa our people and future generations."

The 'Amazon Warrior' ship has returned for further surveying after being chased away from the East Coast.

"Unless we join together collectively in solidarity, the fear of things like Amazon Warrior will continue to divide us."

E kitea whānutia ana ngā petihana e rua ki ngā pae ipurangi, ā, neke atu i te toru tekau mano ngā kaitautoko o te whakatūtū.

