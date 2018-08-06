He whakatinana i te ōhaakī a Tākuta Paratene Ngata

Kua whakarewaina te Te Rangawairua o Paratene Ngata, he rūma rangahau ki Te Whare Hauora o Ngāti Porou ki Te Puia. He hononga tōna ki Te Whare Rangahau Mātai Koiora o Maurice Wilkins, arā, he rōpū e tuia ai ngā kairangahau, ngā kaipūtaiao me ngā ratonga hauora anō hoki.

Hei tā Rose Kahaki, te Kaiwhakahaere Matua o Ngāti Porou Hauora, "It's the heart of Ngāti Porou, it holds a special significance to the people and Dr Pat, who the centre is named after, and it holds this amazing history that needs to continue."

Nā te whānau Ngata te ingoa i tākoha mai, hei whakanui i ngā mahi a Tākuta Ngata i a ia e takahi ana i te mata o te whenua, kia toko ake i te ora o ngā whānau o Ngāti Porou.

Ko tā Ahorangi Toni Merriman o Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, "What we really want to is understand the exact causes of what's going on in the body to cause things like diabetes, gout, kidney disease, so it's getting down into the real hardcore biology and we need to know that so we can come up with better ways of treating diseases in Māori."

He wāhi tēnei hei whakawhanake i ngā kaupapa rangahau i timihia e Tākuta Paratene Ngata, arā, kia haere tonu ngā mahi rangahau hauora a Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou me Te Whare Rangahau Mātai Koiora o Maurice Wilkins.

Ko tā Ahorangi Merriman, "People will come in for clinical studies where things are measured like your response to a meal, taking blood samples, DNA.

Hei tā Rose Kahaki mā tēnei ka tarea e Ngāti Porou te rapa i ōna ake huarahi hei toko i te ora.

"The vision or the dream going forward is that the next generation is way more healthier, they live longer and live better lives.," te kī a Kahaki.

Ka whakatūngia e Ngāti Porou tētahi kairangahau motuhake heri arahi i ngā mahi a te wāhi nei.