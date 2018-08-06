Kaupapa: Health

He whakatinana i te ōhaakī a Tākuta Paratene Ngata

Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes
  • Te Tai Rāwhiti

Kua whakarewaina te Te Rangawairua o Paratene Ngata, he rūma rangahau ki Te Whare Hauora o Ngāti Porou ki Te Puia. He hononga tōna ki Te Whare Rangahau Mātai Koiora o Maurice Wilkins, arā, he rōpū e tuia ai ngā kairangahau, ngā kaipūtaiao me ngā ratonga hauora anō hoki.

Hei tā Rose Kahaki, te Kaiwhakahaere Matua o Ngāti Porou Hauora, "It's the heart of Ngāti Porou, it holds a special significance to the people and Dr Pat, who the centre is named after, and it holds this amazing history that needs to continue."

Nā te whānau Ngata te ingoa i tākoha mai, hei whakanui i ngā mahi a Tākuta Ngata i a ia e takahi ana i te mata o te whenua, kia toko ake i te ora o ngā whānau o Ngāti Porou.

Ko tā Ahorangi Toni Merriman o Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, "What we really want to is understand the exact causes of what's going on in the body to cause things like diabetes, gout, kidney disease, so it's getting down into the real hardcore biology and we need to know that so we can come up with better ways of treating diseases in Māori."

He wāhi tēnei hei whakawhanake i ngā kaupapa rangahau i timihia e Tākuta Paratene Ngata, arā, kia haere tonu ngā mahi rangahau hauora a Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou me Te Whare Rangahau Mātai Koiora o Maurice Wilkins.

Ko tā Ahorangi Merriman, "People will come in for clinical studies where things are measured like your response to a meal, taking blood samples, DNA.

Hei tā Rose Kahaki mā tēnei ka tarea e Ngāti Porou te rapa i ōna ake huarahi hei toko i te ora.

"The vision or the dream going forward is that the next generation is way more healthier, they live longer and live better lives.," te kī a Kahaki. 

Ka whakatūngia e Ngāti Porou tētahi kairangahau motuhake heri arahi i ngā mahi a te wāhi nei. 

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Health

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    9 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori. (I TĒNEI WĀ TONU)

    Kua tata pau te wā
    13 hāora e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community