He whakapa hē te mahi o tētahi tokorua ki Te Tai Tokerau

Ko Stephen Henare rāua ko Margaret Dixon, he tungane, he tuāhine kua whakapā hē, mo tā rāua mahi tinihanga i a rāua e mahi ana mo te tarahiti o Parengarenga 3G.

Inanahi rā I tau te whakatau mō Henare ki a whiwhi I te peira whai muri I tōna tūnga ki te kōti a rohe o Tamaki Makaurau. Me te aha anō kaore a Dixon I tae atu ki tōna rongonga.

Ko Parengarenga he wāhi whenua Māori ki roto o Te Tai Tokerau e whakahaere ana e te tarahiti.

I whai tūranga a Henare rāua ko Dixon ki runga I te poari o te tarahiti I te tau 2012. I te marama o Here-turi-kōkā 2012 I purua e te tarahiti Māori i te $1.1 miriona ki roto i te pēke pūtea o te tarahiti o Parengarenga mo ngā whakahaeretanga o te whenua me te ngahere. Me te aha anō i whiwhi te tarahiti te $54,480 mai i te hokonga o ngā carbon credits.

Ko ngā kupu whakapae, i purua e rāua I te maha o ngā moni ki ngā pēkē pūtea maha, ā, ki roto hoki I tō rāua pēke ake.

Ko tā te kaitohu o te tari Serious Fraud, Julie Read, “As trustees, Mr Henare and Ms Dixon were kaitiaki, guardians. They were required to deal with the property in accordance with the requirements of Parengarenga 3G Trust Order and in doing so to ensure the forest thrived for the benefit of all. The SFO believes their fraudulent activity has jeopardised an asset which was meant to benefit generations to come.”

Kat tū ano tē tokorua nei ki te kōti a rohe o Tamaki Makaurau hei te 21 o Whiringa-ā-Rangi.