He whakangungu kaiārahi mā ngā kaimahi rangatahi Māori

Kei te ako ngā kaimahi rangatahi i ngā pūkenga hei kaitātaki i tētahi hōtaka whanaketanga ā-koporeihana me ngā tikanga i ahu mai i te Māori me ngāi moutere.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere, hei tā Mike Moka, nā te nui o ngā hua kua hora ake a Fletcher Building i te kaupapa ki nga kaimahi katoa.

“They want servant leadership, community type of leadership with our indigenous or Māori values have these at the core,” i mea atu a Moka.

E rere ana ngā whakamānawa mō te kaiwhiwhi tīwhekete māia nei, tekau mā iwa tōna pakeke.

Wheoi, e ai ki a Dekota Simpson i mua i tāna kuhu ki te hōtaka o Connect, he tangata whakamā kē ia.

“They really encourage you to be bold aye,” te kī atu a Simpson.

“They always put challenges, they always challenge you they come to you individually. The activities that help us navigate weak areas in our life, we come up with solutions.”

Tekau mā rima atu ngā kaimahi kua whakatutuki i te hōtaka ā-koporeihana tuatahi, e whēnei ana te momo, i tēnei tau i tīmata ai, me te hiahia o ngā kaiwhakahaere kia whāngai atu i ngā pūkenga kaiārahi ki te katoa.

“We teach them how to bring their whole selves into every day, so what are the values that we need and how do we look after ourselves, so that inevitably we can look after our whanau, our hapū and our iwi,” i korero atu a Moka.

A, ināianei, kāore he paku āraitanga mā Simpson me ngōna tōminamina.

“I want to be in a leader position role aye. I want to have an unshaken confidence. Be like an influential speaker,” i mea atu ia.

“We want to do is make sure that say in 20-years-time they're not in the same positions, that they're promoted, that they're in management,” te kupu a Moka.

Ka whiwhi tīwhekete te tira kaimahi tuawhā ā tērā marama, ā ka wānanga anō ngā kaiwhiwhi tohu katoa ā tērā tau.