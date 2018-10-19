He whakakōrero i te ngārara P

He ara kei te takahia e Rangi Kapa Pou hei hāpai ake i te hunga waranga ki te whakapōauau P, otirā i ngā whānau hoki kua pokea. Ko tā te kaikōrero whakaohooho nei, he whiti i te māramatanga mō ngā pānga kino o te waranga ki te pūroi P, otirā he āwhina anō hoki i a rātou e pōkaikaha ana, e tangi nei hoki.

“It put strain on my marriage my family, I lost some very close friends of mine, a sister, my best friend, to suicide while using methamphetamine, my mum was the one who suffered big time not just from addiction but also even my brothers, I had three brothers that were caught up using, so yeah big toll on our family,” says Rangi Kapa Pou.

I te ngarohanga atu o ōna hoa tata, tana mauheretanga, me tāna ngana kia whakamate ake, ināinei e tahuri ana ki te whakaooho.

“Two weeks before he committed suicide he reached out for help, but unfortunately, and this is myself included, people kind of didn't take it seriously I guess, and then two weeks later he had committed suicide so after that I was really wanting to do something because I felt like there were people across the country that could in that position right now,” says Rangi Kapa Pou.

Hei tā Tuta Ngarimu o Kapai Kaiti ki Tūranganui a Kiwa, kāretahi he wāhi haumaru ki Te Tairāwhiti, me te aha ko ngā whānau e kawe ana i ngā mahi, e īnoi atu ana kia tautoko te Kāwanatanga.

“You know we've had guys turn up here for 8 blimmin nights with no sleep, all you need to do with them is a safe place for you to just put them away and they're safe in this space they just need to sleep, you know so the only option here is they get arrested, that's the only way out,” says Tuta Ngarimu.

I reira ngā Pirihimana, arā hei tā te kaitakawaenga ā Iwi a Sgt. Rob Rutene, i te tokomaha o te hunga i tae atu ki te whare o Kapai Kaiti, ka kite rātau he nui ake te mate i tā rātau i whakapaetia.

“It's about how Police and the community get together and work out a plan to address some of the issues that we're seeing, and it's not so much about us police prosecuting people, it's about us helping people through the situation,” says Sgt. Rutene.

Rangi Kapa Pou says, “Whether you're someone who has a family member using methamphetamine, or whether you’re a user yourself, one thing that helped me I made a decision, asked for help, got around people that could help, so that was first thing.”

Ko tā Tuta Ngarimu e whai ana rātau kia whakatūria ngā punaha haumaru ki Te Tairāwhiti.