He whakakitenga toi hōu hei whakaatu i te huringa ki te pai o ngētehi taiohi i Rotorua.

E rerekē ana te waiaro o ngā rangatahi wāwahi tahā o Rotorua mō te mātauranga, nā runga i ngā mahi a tētahi whare ako motuhake. E rua tekau ngā mahinga toi nā ngā tauira o te kura o Kōkiri kua iri ake ki te pātu i roto i te whakaaturanga, Tēnei Au, e whakaatu ana i ngā hua pai o te ara hōu e takahia nei e rātou.

Kūare ana a Levi, tekau mā rima tōna pakeke ki tōna whakapapa. Wheoi kua tīni tērā tūāhua i tana kuhu atu ki Kōkiri.

Hei tā te māmā a Levi, tā Eleanor Edwards (Te Atitang a Mahaki, Rongowhakaata), "I've seen a big change in Levi, been a whole turnaround as well as in the home. And learning about where he's from and where he comes from because he hasn't had that father role model in his life."

Ka āwhina a Kōkiri i ngā taiohi tau iwa ki te tekau i tukuna mai e ngā kura auraki e whā i te rohe, kua tata puta atu. E whā rau ngā taitamariki e iwa ki te tekau mā rima kāore i te rēhita ki te kura.

Ko tā tētahi tauira ko tā Isaia, 15, "For my attendance and drugs and yeah that's about it. I just use to go to school and use to ditch a lot."

Ahatia e ono marama anake a Kōkiri e tūwhera ana, kua tahuri te waiaro o ngā tauira. Ka whakaatu atu i ā rātou pikitia.

Hei tā tētahi tauira Caitlin Jensen, 14, "I've found it really good like I've opened up a lot from since I was being at Girls High, I was just all like closed in, but now I've just opened up towards people."

Ko tā Pouārahi toi tā Kellaz McManus, "Their pieces are emotions of their's that they sometimes can't release in kōrero. So, giving them release that therapeutic mahi toi gave them that opportunity to express themselves that way."

Nā te tarahiti o Te Taumata o Ngāti Whakaue Iho Ake a Kōkiri i whakatū, hei whakaiti i te tokomaha o ngā taiohi e puta tohu kore ana i te kura. Ko te paetawhiti kia hoki atu ngā tauira ki te kura ki huarahi whai mātauranga kē atu rānei.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahere Kaupapa, George Haimona, "Kei pōhēhē ētahi he tamariki, he tamaiti koretake pea, he tamaiti kino, engari ki a mātou nei, kāore tonu pea ngā kura auraki e tino mārama ana me pēhea te noho ngātahi me wā tātou tamariki te āwhi i a rātou, i reira ka haututu haere, ka hīanga wā tātou tamariki."

Ko tā Isaia, "It's helping me get through my education and all that, but my goal is to go back to school."

Ka puare te whakaaturanga ki te marea hei te ahiahipare ki te whare toi o te kaunihera o Rotorua.