He whakaaturanga whai mahi me ngā akoranga tuatahi mō ngā mauhere wāhine o Tāmaki Makaurau

Kua whakatōpū Te Whareherehere Wāhine o Tāmaki Makaurau i ngā tūmomo mahi me ngā akoranga mō te wā tuatahi hei whakatairanga mā ngā wāhine. He kaupapa i raro i te Rautaki o Te Ara Poutama mō ngā Wāhine kia whakakore i te hara tōwai, kia whai wāhi ki ngā mahi i ā rātou putanga.

Mēnā ko te korikori tīnana, te hangahanga whare, te kuti makawe rānei tō rātou kai, anei me te huhua atu o ngā huarahi mahi hei hakaritanga mā ngā mauhere.

“The goal is for me to be unemployed because we've transitioned our wāhine successfully out into the community with a lot of industry, trades, learning qualifications,” i kī atu te Kaiwhakahaere Matua o Te Whareherehere Wāhine o Tāmaki Makaurau, a Cheryle Mikaere.

E waru rau e rua tekau ngā wāhine kua mauhere i ngā whareherehere huri noa i te motu, ā, tōna ono tekau ō rātou he Māori.

E aru ana tētehi wāhine Māori i te ara o angitū me tana whai i te tohu hauora pae tuatoru i Skills Active Aotearoa.

“I actually want to go out and help our rangatahi, and doing that through fitness as well, as my life experience,” i mea atu ia.

“We're delivering the fitness qualifications,” ka kōrero atu te kaimahi o Skills Active Aotearoa a Hare Pupuke.

“Level two and level three, also a level four qualification, which when achieved, allows people to be able to work in gyms, develop programmes, become personal trainers, group fitness instructors.”

E rua rau e rima tekau ngā mauhere whai here ngāwari, e mahi ana, kei te uru rānei ki ngā akoranga i roto i te whare herehere. Tekau Ngā wāhine here māmā e mahi ana i waho, heoi kei reira hoki ngā ārai, hei whakahaumaru i te iwi Whānau.

­­­­

“We have an absolute robust screening process. So we have a released-to-work broker and she identifies the right wahine for the right employer,” i mea atu a Mikaere.

"The GPS monitoring tool that we have. Very effective because we don't have to have corrections officers out there because of the lower security rating for our wahine.”

Ko te matapae ka whakahaere tēnei kaupapa ia tau ia tau i Te Whareherehere Wāhine o Tāmaki Makaurau.