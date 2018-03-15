He whakaaturanga mahi mā ngā mauhere i Wiri

E tū ana tētahi whakaaturanga whai mahi ki te Whare Herehere Wāhine a rohe o Tāmaki Makaurau nei ki te āwhina i ngā mauhere e whiwhi mahi ai rātau hei te anamata.
Kei te takiwā o te rua mano ngā mauhere ka tukuna i ngā whare herehere ia tau, ā, ko te whāinga matua o Te Ara Poutama, kia whakaheke i te hunga e tōai hara ana.
I tērā tau i whakarewahia e rātau te Rautaki Wāhine. Ko tā tēnei rautaki, he mātua aro ki ngā hiahia o te mauhere wahine.
He whitu paihēneti te nui o ngā mauhere wāhine kei ngā whare herehere huri i Aotearoa.