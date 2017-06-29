He whakaari tutui ahurea.

Ko Katie Wolfe te kaitohutohu, ā, hei tāna "It's a story about a Māori whānau and a Chinese whānau."

Nā Mei-Lin Te Puea Hansen i tuhi hei whakanui i ngā hononga whakapapa ki Aotearoa.

Hei tā Katie Wolfe, "It's based on the true story of the playwright's grandparents and how they met on a market garden in Stratford."

Ka ruiruia Te Reo Māori, te reo o Haina me te reo Pākehā.

Hei tā Wolfe, "We made sure we cast people who are fluent in those languages... Because of the necessity of the characters having to work together they start to learn each other's languages."

He kaiwhakaari a Waimihi Hotere. Hei tāna, "One of my favourite lines is....(in Cantonese) What are you talking about?"

E ai ki a Wolfe, "For me it's a really amazing exploration of a period of time in NZ that we don't often see in Māori storytelling and also completely unique seeing that relationship between Māori and Chinese at that time."

Ka tū ki te whare Ahurei a Q tae noa ki te waru o Hūrae.