He whakaari hou e titiro ana ki te ao ki tua mō Aotearoa ki te kore he wai

I koropupū tonu ana ngā kōrero matapaki mō te mana rangatiratanga o te wai, ā, i te aranga ake o te wiki whakanui ā-ao i te wai kua huri atu te hunga o Tawata Productions ki te waha atu i ēnei kaupapa ki te taumata o te whare tapere.

Ka pehea te āhua o ngā rā ki tua ki te kore he wai?

He take nui e kōrerotia ana e te motu, te ao hoki, ā, he take kei te waha i ngā mahi auaha o tēnei rōpū whakaari.

E mea ana te kaituhi, kaitohutohu hoki a Miria George, "Through the arts, we have the opportunity to question, to ask for accountability but also to inspire people to action. That's been something I've been interested in across all of my work."

Hei tā te kaitakune a Sarita Keo Kossamak So, "It's the sort of thing where you're not really affected until it affects you right but when we get to show it through story, they can really imagine that for themselves and feel the dire consequences of what happens of our daily actions now."

Ko tā te whakaari The Night Mechanics a te kaituhi whakaari rongonui a Miria George he titiro ki nga āhuatanga o ngā hāpori o Aotearoa e noho kore wai ana anamata.

E mea ana a George, "We're proposing a future of no specific time-frame, but a future that's in fact already upon us now. We talk about families. The Night Mechanics is talking about families who are living in cars, that they have few options, that water has been commodified and although it's set in the future, it's already happening."

Ka tīmata te whakaari hei te pō nei, ā, ka haere tonu ki te iwa o Māhuru.