He whaiwhai pōti te mahi ki te Waiariki - he pīkoko rerekē

Ahakoa ngā tatauranga pōti o Whakaata Māori e tohu ana ko Te Ururoa Flavell kei runga i a Tamati Coffey mō te mana ki te tūru o te Waiariki, ko Coffey te tangata makau ki ngā kaipōti e pokea ana i tētahi o ngā tino raru i Rotorua.

E whakararangi ana ēnei whānau ki waho atu o Mataatua Marae ki te tiki kai, ā kei te puta nga nawe mō te Minita Whakawhanaketanga Māori.

Ko tā tētahi korero ai ki Te Kāea, "I think he's got double standards and that's how i look at it."

Ēngari, kāore ō rātau korero wāwāhi tahā i te ohorere i te mea ko te nuinga o rātou e tautoko ana i te Pāti Reipā.

Kua pāheke te kite o te nuinga ahakoa ngā kaupapa a te Minita a Te Ururoa Flavell ki te hāpai i ngā take rawa kore i roto i tōna ake rohe.

Ko tā te Minita Whakawhanake Māori, ko tā Te Ururoa Flavell, "Ko te tikanga ia kei reira nga tari o te kawanatanga ki te awhina i tērā momo hunga ēngari ko ētahi kāre i te haere ki ngā tari he whakama nō rātou. Koinei te kōrero o roto o Te Puia. Koira tā Huri Dennis e mea ana "He whakama nō ētahi he kore mōhio nō ētahi, he kore hiahia nō ētahi", ka mutu he taumaha rawa ngā uauatanga kua pā mai ki ētahi."

Tokorua noa iho ngā mema e whakataetae ana mō te Waiariki nō reira e kore rawa tēnei kaitautoko Mana e whai pōti i tēnei tau.

Ko tā Potaua Biasiny-Tule, "I think sometimes the head needs to be more attached to the body and we've got some homelessness issues here that have just sky-rocketed."

Inānahi ngā tatauranga pōti a Whakata Māori i puta. Ko Tamati Coffey tērā e ārahi ana mō te reanga rangatahi o te rohe.

Ko tā Deizha Solomon, "He's a great candidate for Labour. He's like helping out with the community and he's helping the rangatahi here in Rotorua and all over New Zealand."

Ēngari ko tā Biasiny-Tule whakautu, "Tamati is a breath of fresh air, however, he's too new and he's got to put some time in and actually be a part of the community and do the mahi. He's got lots of energy and enthusiasm and he's captured that Jacinda Ardern effect really well and time will tell."

Heoi ano, i tēra tau te Minita i whakakotahi i ngā tari whakahiato ora o Te Waiariki ki te whakatika i ngā kaupapa rawa kore me te whai i tētahi huarahi tika.

Ko tā Mauri Kingi, "Kua kite ake te nui o nga mahi kua oti i a ia i roto i tēnei hapori, ā, kua kite ake i te nui o nga mahi kua oti i a ia mō te ao Māori mō tō taua reanga heoi anō kei tino rongo ahau i te kore mōhio ā ngā rangatahi ki āna mahi."