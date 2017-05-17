He waka hourua ka tū hei akomanga pōteretere mā ngā tamariki o Te Tairāwhiti

He waka hourua kei te hangaia hei akomanga pōteretere mā ngā tamariki o Te Tairāwhiti, me te aha, ko tōna whakawhanaketanga kei te whakamānawatia.

He kotahi miriona tāra kua kohia e te Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust mō te waka ka tapaina hoki ki te ingoa, Tairāwhiti.

He karakia pēra i tā Te Aurere waka mō tēnei akomanga hōu mō Te Tairawhiti.

Ki tā te Tāhūhūo te Tairawhiti Voyaging Trust ki tā Te Aturangi Nepia-Clamp, "The kids are going to get a sense of learning who their ancestors were the type of vessel that their ancestors sailed on, feeling pride in knowing that and being given the opportunity to actually venture out on to the water and actually experience what their ancestors experienced in a small way."

Ka noho tuwhera te akomanga ki ngā tamariki katoa nō ngā kura puta noa i Te Tairawhiti, ahakoa te pakeke, ahakoa no hea hoki rātou. Ka tau hoki a Tairawhiti waka ki ngā kura taiwhenua kia kore ai tētahi e mahue ake.

Ki tā Nepia-Clamp, "Starting from those very little ones who will stay in the port to the ones who will actually get to sail out into the bay. Engrained in our education programme, our curriculum that we're developing will be all the core subjects that they're being taught at present but they will be taught in a way that the kids won't even know they're learning.”

Ka rite te waka ki nga waka hourua pēra i a Haunui me Te Ika a Maui. Ko tā te tohunga waka a Hector Busby, kātahi te kaupapa rangatira.

E ai ki te pou o te kaupapa ko Hekenukumai Busby, "Kia kaha rātou kia ū ratou kia oti to rātou waka kia pai ai mo o rātou tamariki mokopuna o Te Tairawhiti."

Hei te marama o Whiringa-a-Nuku ka mutu te hanganga o tēnei waka, ka hoki atu a Tairawhiti ki te kainga.