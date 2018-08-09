He wai pirau, he kararehe ki te pari o te rua

Kua roa nei ngā hapori o Tūranga Nui ā Kiwa e rongo ana i te kino o te para tangata ka tukuna ki ngā awa. Hei tā Mātahi Brightwell, kai te hinga ngā kaupeka o te taiao.

Neke atu i te toru tekau tau a Mātahi Brightwell e noho ana ki te tahatika o te awa. Hei tāna kei te mōrearea ngā kararehe.

“I don't see any Kāruhiruhi on the river fishing when the discharge comes, how can they feast in the filth? They can't,” te kī a Brightwell.

Kia ua te marangai, ka puare mai ngā paipa, ka rere te tūtae ki ngā awa o Tūranga, puta rawa atu ki te moana.

Ko tā David Wilson o Te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti, “The issue we have is how much rainwater is getting into that system that means we can't even get the wastewater and the rainwater to the plant to treat.”

Ko tēnei te wā tuawhā i te tau nei kua puare mai ngā paipa paru. E whā ngā rā kua taha ake i te puaretanga mai o ngā paipa, engari kei te kitea tonu te paru ki te wai.

Ko tā Matahi Brightwell, “When I came here in 1986, I noticed there was about forty regularly on the river, we're down to 7. I put that down to the discharging in this river, destroying the cycle of life.”

Hei tā te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti kei te pai noa te wāhi horoi wai, engari te mate kē ko ngā whare ake.

“We have fulltime staff, we have a team that are going property to property... the big step for us for capacity is getting that rainwater out of the wastewater which will that the pipes are fit for purpose once the rainwater is out,” te kī a David Wilson.

Ko tā te Kaunihera o Te Tairāwhiti, he oke roa te oke kia whakatika katoa i ngā paipa ā tēnā, ā tēnā.