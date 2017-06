He wahine no Kaitaia kua hanga mō āna ake tohu Kuīni

Ko Naomi Austin-Reid o Kaitaia tērā kua whakarite i ōnā ake Tohu Kairangi o Te Kuini me te hoatu taonga ki ētahi tangata mō tā rātou mahi nui mō te hapori o Te Hiku o Te Ika.

E whakatinana ana a Naomi Austin-Reid i Te Kuini o Ingārangi, e tuku ana i āna ake nei Tohu a Te Kuini. He kaupapa

He kaupapa e whakamarumarungia ana e #ILoveKaitaia, i hangaia e ia kia whai kaupapa pai ai a Kaitaia.

Ko tā Naomi Austin-Reid (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu), "It's definitely not about walking around with Rose tinted glasses, you know like any community we have our issues but they're not going to be solved unless we do something together as a team, so that was the biggest thing it was about taking a bit of pride in ourselves as well."

I tohua a John Windleborn mō āna mahi ki te kura o Paparore, a Sandra rāua ko Chris Henare mō ā rāua mahi kapa haka, a Gloria Harrison mō tana neke i te rua tekau mā rima tau e mahi netipāoro ana me Ashley Waitai-Dye mō tana arahi i te hunga rangatahi.

Engari, ko Lois Strong te tangata whai mana ki a Naomi, mō tana tunu kai mā ngā nēhi Hospice me tana ruku ki ngā kaupapa kohi pūtea maha.

Hei tā Austin-Reid, "There are heaps of people who have done awesome things and I suppose they don't get any recognition or acknowledgement and I opened it up and I said hey let's nominate some people in our community who do some amazing things."

E kore ngā mahi o Naomi i raro i a #ILoveKaitaia e mutu i konei, engari e whakaritea ana e ia tētahi kaupapa pēnei nā mō Matariki.