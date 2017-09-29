He wāhi pea mō tētahi turu Māori ki te taone nui

E tautokotia ā-wairuatia te Kaunihera o Tāmaki kia whakatū he tūru Maori, ēngari kei Pāremata te kōrero whakamutunga kia whai wāhi ai tētahi ki te tēpu.

A ahakoa tērā, i ara ake ngā pātai mēnā rānei ka tū tonu Te Poari Māori Motuhake ina ka whakaaetia he tūru Māori.

Ko te whai tūru Māori motuhake ki te tēpu nui o te Kaunihera o Tāmaki, kei te ahu whakamua.

Ko tā Mea Phil Goff, "if you want Māori representation on this council it's better to have it elected rather than appointed."

Tekau ngā pōti whakaae, ki ō ngā pōti whakahē e rima i mana ai kia tautoko i te mātāpono mō tētahi tūru Māori, heoi kei ngā ringa o te Kāwanatanga hou te whakatau mēnā ka ea.

Hei tā te kaikaunihera Fa'anana Efeso Collins, "Whatever happens after October 7, one of these groups is saying that they want a referendum on the whole thing. So I don't know just how warm any incoming government is going to be around legislating change."

I whakamana a Mea Goff I tērā, ēngari mā te Whare Pāremata kē e panoni.

"I think the parliamentary formula is right."

I whakatūhia Te Poari Māori Motuhake i te whakarewanga o te Kaunihera, hei māngai mo ngā take Māori, ēngari ko te pātai ka ahatia taua poari ki te tū he tūrū Māori.

Mayor Goff says, "That would need to be addressed in due course if you were to have an elected member."

Ko tā te Heamana o Te Poari Māori Motuhake a David Taipari, kei te whare Pāremata te mana whakarerekē i tana rōpū, ā, he take anō tēnei, tua atu i nga tūrū Māori.

Read more here: Auckland City Council votes in principle to establish a Māori seat