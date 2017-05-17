He wāhi hōu kei te whakaritea mo Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Tākitimu i Heretaunga.

He tekau mā rua miirona tāra anō kua whakapuakitia e te Minita Take Mātauranga, e Nikki Kaye mō te nekehanga o Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Tākitimu i Heretaunga.

Nā te rahinga ake o ngā ākonga i te kura, he kura nui ake e tino hiahiatia ana.

Tata ki te tekau tau mai i tā rātou īnoi nei kia neke te kura ki waahi kē, engari, hei te paunga o te tau 2019 rānō ka tūwhera tō rātou kura hōu.

Ki tā te tumuaki ko Fleur Wainohu, “He tino nui rawa atu te whenua hōu kei kōnei he tino paku he tino iti noa te whenua, nā reira pai rawa atu tērā whainga i mua i a tātou.”

Kei te haere tonu ngā whakaritenga ki te wāhi hōu mō te kura ka tū ki Heretaunga.

Ki tā te Minita take Matauranga ki tā Nikki Kaye, “We're still going through a final due diligence process but the key thing is that while we think that it's likely we can secure the site, the ministry just has to go through a process which I think hopefully we will have finished that in the next 4 - 8 weeks.”

E ai ki a Fleur Wainohu, “E hiahia ana mātou ki te neke nātemea kua tino kī tēnei waahi ināianei tokomaha ngā tamariki kei te hiahia mātou ki te haere tētahi whenua hōu, waahi hōu ko te kohanga reo, te kura tahi, te wharekura me te wānanga.”

Ko tōna tikanga ko te wāhi nei o Arataki ki Maungawharau tō rātou wāhi hōu, engari nā tētahi pūrongo o taua waahi i puta ai te whakatau, kāore taua wāhi i te wāhi tika ki a rātou.

E ai ki a Nikki Kaye, “I've been very clear as minister that Arataki site is not going to be used for educational purposes for any child because it's appropriate from an environmental perspective.”

I whakatūwhera ngā kuaha i te tau 1996, e 27 noa iho āna tauira heoi ka āhei ngā tauira 300 te nui te haere ki te kura hou.