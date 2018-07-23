He wāhi haumaru mā te kāenga kore

Kei te whai te hapori o Tāmaki ki te Tai Tonga i tā rātau ake rautaki whakamarumaru i te hunga pōkaikaha. Ka whakamahia te taunga pahi o Manukau hei hopuni haumaru.

Hei te Wenerei tūwhera ai ngā tatau o te taunga pahi nei hei hopuni ohotata. Rua tekau ngā kāenga kore ka whai wāhi, mai i te haurua mai i te iwa karaka i te pō, tae noa ki te whitu karaka i te ata. Hei tā Te Ope Whakaora ehara i te ratonga hauora, engari he wāhi e moe haumaru ai te kāenga kore.

Koia tā Alan Johnson o Te Ope Whakaora e mea ana, “The idea that people come in and sign on for the night, they’ll be given some hot food, be able to sleep on a mattress, be given a blanket if they need it, and then some breakfast in the morning and then everyone is out of the place by 7 o’clock.”

Tokorua ngā kāeanga kore i mate i ngā huarahi o Tāmaki i tērā tau, he makariri te take. Hei tā Te Ope Whakaora he hua tēnei o te mahi ngātahi a Auckland Transport, a Alf Filipaina o Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki, rātau ko Te Ope Whakaora, arā kia kaua tētahi atu tangata moe huarahi e ngaro atu.

“People will just turn up and we’re not going to vet them, if they need a place to sleep the night, well we’ll say they’re rough sleepers, we’re not interested in people being a particular sort of homeless, if they need our help we’re here to offer it,” te kī a Johnson.

Ka haere ngā mahi nei tae noa ki te mutunga o te Ākuhata, ā, hei tā Te Ope Whakaora, ko te wawata ia ka whakatūria tētahi momo hopuni haumaru motuhake ā tērā tau.