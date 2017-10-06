He tohua nā Ngāti Wai ki te Kawana kia uru atu i ngā mahi tiriti

Kua puta te karanga a Ngati Wai kia uru mai te kawana hou ki nga whakarite a te karauna e takahuri ana te rohe tuturu o Ngati Wai hei painga mo nga iwi o Hauraki. Ano kua tono ki Te Ropu Whakamana i Te Tiriti o Waitangi kia noho ohorere ki te whakawaa i enei whakahaere.

E titiro iho ana a Manaia ki runga i te rohe tuturu o ana uri o Ngati Wai.

E ai ki te Hemana o Ngati Wai Trust Board a Haydn Edmonds, “Some of our cultural heritage has been offered to an iwi that is not ours. The tohoraha of Manaia has been offered not to us but to Marutuahu and to the collective in Hauraki. That’s an issue for us.”

Ko tā Paul Majury i tana whakahoki kia Te Kaea, e kore e taea te karo i nga panga o nga iwi o Marutuahu ki tenei rohe i te mea kei kona nga tupuna e takoto mai ana.

"Ngāti Wai acknowledge the interests of Marutūāhu Iwi in areas where we will receive Treaty settlement redress. They could hardly do otherwise given our dead lay there and we are whanaunga. Ngāti Wai also have Treaty fisheries agreements with us in these areas.

Hei tā Edmonds, “The barrier has got a number of families there who've got descendant lines into Hauraki. And so to say that their rights are extinguished on the Great Barrier on Aotea is incorrect. But never the less, with the Crown defining now what they will redress the Hauraki collective with is an offence in some cases to Ngati Wai.”

Kei te tautoko hoki e Ngati Wai i nga porotu a Ngai Te Rangi ki nga whakatatutanga kei te kokiritia e te karauna e whai tikanga ai nga iwi o Hauraki ki Tauranga Moana.

“In our view it’s a significant expansion of area. We have supported Ngati te Rangi and we are open about that because a similar exercise is happening in the North.”

Kei te mamae hoki a Ngati Wai kua whakarerea e te karauna nga whakatau a te Kooti Whenua Maori mo tenei take. Na, ko ta Hauraki iwi, ko te tono a etahi kia whakatauhia enei take ki raro i nga tikanga kaua i raro te ture, he rautaki hei whakataha i nga whakatatutanga o iwi kee.

“But here in the 21 st century at the historical treaty settlements it would appear that the Government have backed away or have not taken into consideration those findings of that period and have now given redress to some of the collective of Hauraki on Aotea.”