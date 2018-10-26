He tohu te porotū a ngā pouako i te tokoiti o ngā pouako reo Māori

E ai ki te perehitini o Te Riu Roa e ai ki a Lynda Stuart he take nui te tokoiti o ngā kaiako, whērā i ngā pouako reo Māori i roto i ngā kura kaupapa Māori me ngā kura auraki.

Hei tāna, koirā tētehi o ngā tohe nui ka porotū haere rātou ko ngā kaiako, ā tērā marama.

Ko tā Stuart he uaua te whakararata i ngā pouako reo Māori ki ngā kura auraki.

“We've got a real lack of those teachers who have got fluency in te reo, who have the ability and knowledge around tikanga,” i mea atu a ia, “and we really need those people in our classrooms and in our schools.

Ā, ahatia ngā mahi ōkawa tonu a te Minita Manatū hei tūwheratanga i te kura o Newtown, kei te whakaaro nui ia mō ngā nawe o ngā kaiako.

“We've got a number of programmes in place now including dedicated scholarships for Te Reo Māori teachers, because that's one of their biggest areas of shortage and we want to attract and retain te reo Māori teachers in the system,” i kī atu a Chris Hipkins.

I kaha pōtihia ngā tūmuaki me ngā kaiako kia porotū haere i ngā tōpito o te motu, otia i whakahē rātou i te whakaritenga utu pūtea tuarua o te Manatū whai muri i ngā mahi porotēhi i ngā marama ki muri.

Hei tā Stuart he iti tonu ngā mahi a te kāwana.

“Those people have huge huge skills to offer our nation and so they get snapped up elsewhere,” te korero a Stuart.

“We want them in teaching, we want them with our children and so we've got to change things so they want that to.”

Ka noho ngātahi Te Riu Roa me te Manatū Mātauranga ki te āta wherawhera i ngā take, me te manako ia ka tau pai ai ngā kōrero hei mua i te tīmatatanga o ngā mahi porotū.